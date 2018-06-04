4 things that can stop India from winning against Afghanistan

Things that can play a villain to India's plan!

India Afghanistan Test match at Bangalore is the latter's first test ever

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to play against Afghanistan in a historic one-off test series at Bengaluru starting June 14th, 2018 (Friday). The Indian team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane as regular captain Virat Kohli is not available for selection.

As per the latest team update, India’s go to wicket keeper in Tests, Wriddhiman Saha, has also been ruled out of the test series as he was unable to recover from the thumb injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League. Dinesh Karthik has been named as his replacement.

Although India begin this series as favorites, make no mistake, this is a very talented Afghanistan side up against them and the rapid rise of Afghanistan Cricket in the recent years is one among the many inspiring stories from our sport. Afghanistan will also come in this series knowing full well the implication of a good performance at the test level.

Even if Afghanistan is able to give a scare to the Indian dressing room, that will be a massive achievement for them. Having said that, Afghanistan must enter the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore believing that it can beat India.

Here are 4 things that can come in the way of India’s win against Afghanistan.

#4 Weather in Bangalore

The rains will constantly pose a threat in Bangalore

While a good part of India is enjoying summer, seems like it is monsoon time in Bangalore. When India take on Afghanistan for this historic test, chances are that rain will play the spoilsport in between. This can ruin India’s intention of a win in this series. A win here will set them up nicely for their tour to England.

Although the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore has got one of the best drainage systems in the country, the weather is highly unpredictable in the city and that will definitely play a role in the match. Overcast conditions are predicted for the match but the side winning the toss would still like to bat first on a predominantly batsman-friendly pitch.

India will hope that minimum or no overs are lost out to the rains and they get a full chance to win against Afghanistan.