Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things we learnt from the fourth Test match between India and England

Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
377   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:55 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

After a thumping win against England in the third Test match, everyone hoped India to win the fourth Test match to make the last Test at Kia Oval a decider.

And there were a number of moments in the Test match where India looked on top and it looked like they will make it 2-2. But it wasn't to be as England, in the end, won comprehensively by 60 runs and won the series 3-1.

This was a closely fought Test series and as Kohli rightly said, the scoreline does not justify how closely fought series this has been. Here we look at the key things we learnt from the fourth Test match between India and England.

#1 Same playing XI

A comprehensive win in the third Test match at Nottingham meant that the first time in the history of his captaincy, Kohli went in with the same playing XI in consecutive Test matches.

The record for playing the most Tests as captain before playing unchanged XI in successive games still stands with Graeme Smith.

#2 So near yet so far

The fourth Test match was a precise story of this Indian cricket team on overseas tours.

There were a number of moments in the Test match when India could've easily dominated and batted England out of the game. But they failed to capitalise on their moments.

Make no mistake, there has been no complacency from this side under Virat Kohli right from the tour of South Africa, but they've just failed to capitalise on their moments.

It has been another case of so near yet so far for them.

#3 England's best spinner

Moeen Ali is the best spin bowler England have in their side right now. But, the thing is they do not realise that

Adil Rashid the specialist spin bowler who was selected ahead of Moeen in the first three Test matches bowled only 7 overs in the 4th innings when the pitch was suited best for spin bowlers.

Moeen was brilliant in the fourth Test match. He bowled relentlessly in the rough and ran through the Indian middle order in both innings and also scored crucial runs in the first innings along with Sam Curran.

#4 Lower middle-order

Top order batsmen from both sides have been inconsistent, to say the least, in the series.

This series has seen a battle between the lower order of both the teams and the English lower order has been far better compared to the Indian side.

Buttler, Stokes and Curran have added valuable runs consistently throughout the series. The same hasn't been the case for India. Hardik Pandya, Ashwin and Pant have been ordinary with their batting.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Moeen Ali
Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is life.
England Vs India 2018: Three things we learnt from the...
RELATED STORY
5 things we learnt from the third Test match between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Fourth Test: Reasons why India might or...
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from the third Test match between England...
RELATED STORY
The Coin, Choice and Class of the Rivals leading to...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
3 unnoticed things from the 1st Test between England and...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, Fourth Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us