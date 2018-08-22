4 times cricketers dedicated their victories to certain calamities

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 660 // 22 Aug 2018, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There are two issues that are filling up most of the space on both the print as well as the broadcast medium: sport and devastation.

In the former, India are experiencing delight with the cricket team winning the Test match at Nottingham and the others winning medals at a canter in the Asian Games. In the latter, however, there is sadness as Kerala continues to battle its way out of the ravaging floods that have disrupted its normal life completely.

In the past, Indian sportspersons have been kind enough to come forward and help victims in need and yet another example of that was seen on Wednesday when the Indian cricket team decided to give away its full match fees to the victims of the flood disaster in the southern state following its thumping win over England at Nottingham.

Here's a look at that and other instances when either a player or the team as a whole dedicated or contributed to a larger cause:

When the Indian team donated their entire match fee to the Kerala flood victims

Kohli and his men walk off the field after beating England at Nottingham

On Wednesday, India completed only their seventh win on English soil when they thumped the hosts by 203 runs at Trent Bridge. At the post-match presentation, skipper Virat Kohli dedicated the triumph to the folks of Kerala, whose normal life had gone for a toss following the maddening downpour all across the state.

After the game had been completed, Kohli and the rest of the team also decided to donate the entire match fee to the victims of the flood, thereby doing their bit in helping the needy.

#ENDvIND It is an excellent gesture by the Indian team to not only dedicate the win to Kerala flood victims but also donate the entire match fees. — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) August 22, 2018

1 / 4 NEXT