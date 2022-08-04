“Sorry buddy!! Hope you’re doing okay” - 4 times a Rohit Sharma six hit a spectator in the stands

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s stay out in the middle during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) in St Kitts lasted only five balls. He was forced to retire hurt on 11 due to back spasms during India’s chase of 165. However, even during his short stay, he created a new record.

The 35-year-old hit one four and one six before walking off the field due to an injury scare. Following the maximum, he became the Indian captain with the most sixes in T20I cricket.

Rohit now has 60 sixes to his name as the Indian skipper from 34 innings. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli, who struck 59 sixes in 50 matches. MS Dhoni is now third on the list with 34 maximums in T20Is as Indian captain.

Rohit’s six-hitting ability has earned him the apt nickname “Hitman”. At times, though, his big hits have also ended up hurting spectators in the stands.

In this feature, we look back at four such instances.

#1 India vs England 1st ODI at The Oval (July 2022)

Team India dominated the first ODI against England at The Oval in July 2022, hammering the hosts by 10 wickets. After Jasprit Bumrah’s six for 19 bundled out the Englishmen for 110, India raced home in 18.4 overs, courtesy of Rohit’s unbeaten 76 off 58 balls.

The Indian captain smacked five sixes during his knock. One of his maximums, a pull off David Willey in the fifth over of India’s innings, hit a six-year-old girl in the stands. The match was halted for a few moments and the England physio even rushed to check if the little girl was okay.

After the match, Rohit met the girl named Meera Salvi. A picture of the same went viral on social media. According to a post, he even gave the girl a chocolate, while another Twitter user claimed the cricketer had taken the phone number of the girl’s father. The England team also chipped in by gifting her a jersey.

#2 India vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru Test (March 2022)

A big hit slammed by the Indian captain during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in March 2022 injured a spectator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He was dismissed for 15 during the opening day of the Test match.

He struck one six during his short stay, a fierce pull off Vishwa Fernando over midwicket. Gaurav Vikas Parvar, a 22-year-old male, suffered a deep cut after the ball hit him in the D corporate box.

The youngster was given first aid and later taken to the Hosmat Hospital for an X-ray. Apart from the cut injury, a nasal bone fracture was diagnosed. Parvar was treated for both injuries and discharged.

#3 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2013)

The Hitman in action during the IPL. Pic: Getty Images

Following the incident in Bengaluru, an old tweet from Rohit went viral. This was pertaining to a match during the IPL 2013 season, the year in which the “Hitman” led the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first time.

In match number 62 of that edition between MI and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), a fan dressed in blue was hit on the nose in a similar fashion by a six from Rohit. The incident occurred in the 15th over of Mumbai’s innings, when the batter pulled a short ball from Ishant Sharma into the stands at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the game, the MI skipper took to social media and shared a note to the injured fan, apologizing to him. His tweet read:

“To the guy who got hit on the nose by my six, SORRY buddy!! Hope you’re doing okay!”

Under Rohit, MI went on to win the IPL for the first time in 2013. They have since lifted the title four more times, making them the most successful franchise in the history of the T20 league.

#4 India vs Bangladesh (2019 World Cup)

Rohit Sharma batting during the 2019 World Cup against Bangladesh. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit was in sublime form during the 2019 World Cup in England, notching up a record five hundreds. One of his tons came in the match against Bangladesh in Birmingham. The opener slammed seven fours and five sixes during his 92-ball 104.

One of his maximums hit a female Indian fan in the crowd. The girl, identified as Meena, was struck in the face after a spectator in front of her failed to catch the ball.

After India’s 28-run victory, Rohit met the injured fan to check on her well-being and even gift her a signed hat. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared an image of the meeting with the caption:

“She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat. #CWC19.”

Although India failed to win the 2019 World Cup, Rohit ended the campaign as the leading run-getter. He amassed 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81.

