4 times India whitewashed their opponents at home

The Indian team

A professional and talented Indian team totally outplayed South Africa in the three-match Test series recently played at home, blanking the Proteas 3-0. While India won the first match at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs, they were victorious at Pune by an innings and 137 runs, and then in the final Test at Ranchi by an innings and 202 runs.

Rohit Sharma was the standout performer for India with 529 runs while Mayank Agarwal totalled 340 runs. For South Africa, opener Dean Elgar was the top run-getter with 232 runs, 160 of those coming in one innings.

Indians dominated the bowling charts as well, with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming 15 wickets while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 13 each. Umesh Yadav also made a fine comeback, picking up 12 scalps in two Tests as India registered a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada’s seven wickets was the best effort among their bowlers.

Despite India’s dominance at home, whitewashing opponents remains a rare feat. We look at four occasions India won all Tests at home, in a series of 3 for more matches.

3-0 vs England (1992-93)

3rd Test: India v England (1992-93)

Everything that could go possibly wrong for England during their tour of India in 1992-93, did go wrong. David Gower, the visitors’ best player of spin, was left out of the squad under controversial circumstances. The players complained of food, and alleged that they were suffering from food poising.

England were just not there mentally and it was exemplified in the results, as Graham Gooch and co were clueless on the field.

Skipper Mohammad Azharuddin led from the front with 182 at his favourite venue, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as India went 1-0 up with an eight-wicket victory. After India posted 371 batting first, India’s spin trio of Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan ran through the England lineup, cleaning them up for 163 and 286 (following on).

Sachin Tendulkar (165) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (106) led the assault on the England attack in the second Test at Chennai, as India won by an innings and 22 runs. India posted 560 for 6 declared, and then bowled England out for 286 and 252 (again following on). Kumble finished with eight wickets in the match, including six in the second.

It was homeboy Vinod Kambli’s turn to shine in the final Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After England posted 347 batting first thanks to Graeme Hick’s 178, Kambli smashed his way to 224 from 411 balls. He was severe on spinners John Emburey and Phil Tufnell as India put up 591.

Kumble’s second-innings four-for bowled India to victory by an innings and 15 runs.

