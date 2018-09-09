4 Turning points that changed Rohit Sharma's career

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.33K // 09 Sep 2018, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Since 2013, Rohit has been a consistent performer with the bat

The Asia Cup is just a few days away from the start, and all the Asian giants will compete against each other to win this mega event. The selectors have announced the Indian squad for this tournament giving Virat Kohli a well-deserved break.

As a result, Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the Indian team and will be a key player in the absence of Kohli. Five years ago, nobody expected him to lead a national side, especially after inconsistent performances early in his career but things have changed drastically over the past few seasons.

Before 2013, Rohit's career graph was not that impressive, and seem to be going nowhere. Currently, the Mumbai batsman has achieved numerous batting records and has dominated the world cricket with his batting prowess.

Rohit has finally removed the thin line between being talented only and now being a consistent performer for the team. He has emerged as one of the prolific batsmen in the limited overs cricket.

Here is the turn of events of his career, which made him the 'Hitman'.

#4 Exclusion from the World Cup 2011 team

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Piyush Chawla in the World Cup squad

India's 15-man squad for the World Cup 2011 was announced in Chennai, and one of the biggest surprises was the exclusion of Rohit Sharma. He was omitted owing to his poor batting performance in South Africa series just before the mega event.

Rohit stated in an exclusive interview that he missed the golden opportunity to play the World Cup on home soil. It was one of the major setbacks in his cricketing career.

The Mumbai batsman took this exclusion as a stepping stone and became more determined than ever. He started working harder on his fitness and made his technique more compact. Since then he never looked back and became an integral part of the Indian team.

1 / 4 NEXT