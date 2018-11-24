×
4 unique Test records belonging to Bangladesh 

Saif Hasnat
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    24 Nov 2018, 12:29 IST

Nayeem Hasan became the youngest bowler to take a five-for on Test debut
Nayeem Hasan, a 17-year-old kid of Bangladesh, created history by becoming the youngest bowler to take a five-for on Test debut. The right-arm spinner stunned West Indies in the first Test of the series in Chittagong. The young lad showed his off-spin ability with a great set of variations which made West Indian batsman unable to run the scoreboard.

Bangladesh have another three unique Test records that can make the Tigers proud. They are known for their intention to play young guys at the highest level of the game. They often choose young talents for the national duty, and in most of the cases, they click.

Nayeem became the latest example of Bangladesh's gamble for a young guy. He took no time to prove the Bangladeshi selectors right by creating a world record. Along with Nayeem's surprise arrival, we will discuss three other unique Test records created by Bangladesh players.

#4 Youngest bowler to register a five-for on Test debut

Nayeem Hasan was a handy bowler in Bangladesh's under-19 squad. The national selectors spotted him during his cricketing days for the age level cricket. They took no time to introduce him to a bigger stage when they called him to the Bangladesh Test earlier this year. But, Nayeem did not get a chance to represent Bangladesh during their home series against Sri Lanka.

Abdur Razzak, the left-handed veteran spinner of Bangladesh, took precedence over Nayeem in the series earlier this year and played a Test in Dhaka after a gap of four years.

Bangladesh selectors had nothing to choose but consider this young guy for the national team this time around, as he took most wickets in the National Cricket League which is the biggest First-class cricketing event in the country. And Nayeem took no time to prove his worth. He went past Pat Cummins to ink his name in the record of the youngest bowler to take a five-for in Test debut.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Ashraful
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
