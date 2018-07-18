4 weakness that might hurt India's World Cup chances

India needs to work on their weakness before it gets too late.

India had started the England tour on a great note by winning the T20 series 2-1, but after the ODI series loss, there were concerns raised over certain areas. These grey areas have always troubled the Indian team in the past.

Before this ODI series, the Men in Blue were in great form winning nine series on the trot and has dominated the opposition right from the start. But at times the team has struggled against the opposition, and cannot afford to have off days on the field especially in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

If India to need to win the mega event next year, they need to work on their weaknesses and have to be more consistent. Let us enlighten the grey areas that could India's chances in the World Cup 2019.

#4 Lower order batting

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the key to India's lower batting woes success

The performance of the Indian lower order is one of the concerns that need to sort out before the World Cup. One of the main reasons is the exceptional performance from the top order batsmen which has refrained exposing the lower batting lineup.

Since Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been dropped from the ODI side, the lower order has struggled to score runs in death overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have done a brilliant job with the ball, but they have not done anything with the bat which can hurt the team badly.

Bhuvneshwar at number six has done considerably well, but the other bowlers will have to step up with the bat. The lower order contribution is always vital, and sometimes it can also change the course of the game.

Team management and the captain would have to strengthen this grey area before other teams expose it in the World Cup.

