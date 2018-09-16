4 wicketkeeper-batsmen who could play instead of MS Dhoni after the 2019 World Cup

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

Words can not define the contribution and value of MS Dhoni in Indian cricket. He's truly a legend and one of the best cricketers worlds has ever seen. He's been a tireless servant of India.

But, no single player can be bigger than the sport and the team itself. A player can not be in the team just because of his achievements in the past. Constant performance is necessary, otherwise, you just become a liability on the side.

This is not to say Dhoni has become a liability for India, he has clearly a lot left in the tank and has many more match-winning performances to give. But, his form in recent time has not been good. With World Cup 2019 less than 9 months away, he needs to find his form back. Asia Cup 2018 will also be a test for Dhoni.

With age also not being on Dhoni's side, let's look at four other wicketkeeper-batsmen who could play in place of Dhoni after the 2019 World Cup for India.

#1 Rishabh Pant

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Pant has been in tremendous form in the past year. He has made a truckload of runs in domestic tournaments and also in IPL. He recently became the only Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to hit a ton in 4th innings of a Test match.

His performances are there for everyone to see and can be a dangerous batsman down the order for India in limited-overs format.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

India v West Indies: Group B - ICC Champions Trophy

Although Karthik may not be in the best form in Test cricket, he has been in brilliant form in limited overs format.

He has made a lot of runs in the domestic circuit and also captained KKR this season. He is a very destructive batsman lower down the order. Who can forget his miracle inning in the final of the Nidahas trophy this year?

#3 Ishan Kishan

Semi Final 1 - ICC Under 19 World Cup

Ishan Kishan's journey to international fame has been noteworthy. He was picked by Mumbai Indians earlier this year in the IPL for a whopping 6.2 crores.

He impressed immediately, showing a significant growth from his earlier years, with a range of shots and a safe pair of hands behind the stumps.

#4 Sanju Samson

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

He's probably the best batsman in this list when it comes to technique. He is considered the next big thing coming out of Kerela cricket.

Rahul Dravid has often spoken highly of this wicketkeeper-batsman saying he's one of the players who'll excel the most for India in future.