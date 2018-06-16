Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Wicketkeepers to watch out at 2019 World cup

This list also includes a present International skipper

Madras Charan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 17:02 IST
2.24K

Ente
De Kock and Dhoni

The wicketkeeper is unique among eleven players. He needs to possess both batting and wicket-keeping skills. A keeper now has to perform the dual role of keeper-batsman with equal skill and expertise. 

A team uses its keeper as its floater to add the extra stability to their batting order. The world of cricket has seen many exceptional wicket keepers starting from Jack Blackham to the young protea Quinton de Kock. 

Let us look at the top 4 wicketkeepers at the 2019 World cup.

#4 Jos Buttler.

E
Jos Buttler

The English wicketkeeper-batsman has been in sublime form since the IPL, having scored a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the recently concluded Pakistan test series. He will play a vital role in England's campaign in next year's World cup.

With less than a year to go for the World Cup, Buttler would be itching to perform well at the big stage. 

Jos has plenty of experience going into the World Cup and could be an X-factor to the English team. England has never won the mega event before and would be aiming to win it.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Jos Buttler Greatest Cricketers of All Time
