43 million viewers, 2 billion minutes: The record figures clocked during India's maiden pink-ball Test match

India clinched an innings and 46-run win against Bangladesh in that match to seal a 2-0 Test series win.

Ishant Sharma was named the player of the match for his match figures of 9/78.

Kohli scored a century in India's dominating win over Bangladesh

According to a recent release from the BARC, India's first-ever pink ball Test match in November 2019 was viewed by 43 million people that totalled to a mammoth 2 billion viewing minutes, a landmark achievement in Indian cricket.

Post former India captain, Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI president, it was the 47-year-old's idea to bring the pink ball Test to India. This move came after India's denial to play a day-night Test match in Australia back in 2018.

India hosted Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in the day-night Test which saw the Virat Kohli-led side pick up a dominating innings and 46-run win, orchestrated by a fine century from the skipper himself.

India's effort with the ball was also commendable as Ishant Sharma (9/78) and Umesh Yadav (8/82) ran through the Bangladesh batting unit under the lights. The SG ball seemed to move quite a bit, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli also claiming that the ball was coming nicely onto the bat.

The big win helped India seal a Test series win and currently, the Virat Kohli-led side are perched on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 360 points from nine matches.

Australia are in second place with 296 points from 10 matches, while New Zealand occupy the third spot with 180 points from seven games.