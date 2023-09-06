5 active Indian cricketers who debuted before 2015 but were not selected for 2015, 2019 and 2023 World Cups

Cricket in India is more than a sport. Many fans consider it as their religion. Thousands of individuals living in the country dream of donning the blue jersey at the international level. However, not all of them can make it to the Indian team.

While quite a few players have represented India in international cricket, only 15 could make it to the World Cup (WC) squads for the mega event that is held once in every four years.

The most recent World Cup squads of India are of 2015, 2019 and 2023. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami were present in all three squads. However, the following five cricketers who debuted before 2015 and are yet to retire did not make it to any of the WC squads.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013. He has played eight ODIs so far, scalping nine wickets. The left-arm pace bowler made his last ODI appearance for India earlier this year in a match against West Indies on August 1.

Despite performing well in domestic cricket, Unadkat has not been a regular member of the Indian squad in ODI format. The left-arm pacer is yet to receive a place in India's World Cup squad.

#2 Saurabh Tiwary

Left-handed batter Saurabh Tiwary grabbed the headlines after his stupendous performance for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010. Tiwary made his ODI debut for India in 2010 and also made it to the Asia Cup squad that year.

However, the southpaw was dropped after only three matches. He scored 49 runs in two innings. His last appearance came against New Zealand on December 10, 2010. Tiwary has been active in the IPL and domestic cricket but is yet to play another ODI.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha received his maiden ODI cap on November 28, 2010 ahead of a match against New Zealand. Saha played nine ODIs, scoring 41 runs in five innings.

His last ODI match was against Sri Lanka on November 9, 2014. Saha was a regular member of India's Test squad, but he never got a consistent run in the playing XI of the ODI format.

#4 Varun Aaron

Fast bowler Varun Aaron made his debut on October 23, 2011 against England. He played a total of nine ODIs, with his last game being a battle against Sri Lanka on November 2, 2014. Despite having express pace, Aaron did not make it to the Indian squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

He is yet to play another ODI for India, but Aaron has not given up. He recently quit Jharkhand domestic team and moved to Baroda.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was the backbone of India's Test team for many years. He received a place in the ODI team for the first time on August 1, 2013. Pujara made it to India's Asia Cup 2014 squad, but failed to make it to the Cricket World Cup squad.

Pujara has been scoring heaps of runs for Sussex in county cricket. However, the Indian selectors have not considered him for the ODI format since 2014.