5 aggressive openers with great hand-eye coordination

5 batting maestros who did not possess great technique but were extremely effective.

smit shah
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 21:20 IST
1.83K

Cricket is game of physics. Abiding by the laws of physics while batting, bowling, or fielding makes the game a little simpler for the player. The first thing that a batting coach teaches his/her students is to move their feet in the direction of the ball.

Moving your front foot and back foot correctly and playing it close to the body ensures proper balance and better timing while hitting any shot.


Indian batsman Virender Sehwag slashes a
Few players heavily rely on flawless hand-eye coordination

Legendary batsmen like Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara are perfect examples of textbook style batting technique. Their batting feels like poetry in motion - graceful and flowing unimpeded. Their batting style is meticulously built in order to be aligned with the conventions of batting. But there are a few batsmen who do not necessarily follow these conventions.

Moving feet towards the ball seems pretty old school to these individuals. Such players heavily rely on flawless hand-eye coordination and defy the laws of physics. Although purists do criticize such batting style, what matters is the results that they produce, scores that they get, and the dose of pure entertainment that they provide to the cricket fans by just standing and delivering.

Let us have a look at 5 such batting maestros who did not possess great technique but were extremely effective.

#5 Brendon McCullum - New Zealand

A pocket-sized powerhouse, Brendon McCullum, has played many fiery knocks for New Zeland over the years. A short but intimidating batsman - McCullum has a freewheeling batting style. He enjoys taking a stroll down the pitch and hitting it straight down the ground. He is also an outstanding puller of the ball and hits the shot ferociously hard.

He doesn't possess a great batting technique but those scoop shots that he plays to perfection is a testimony to the fact that he has great reflexes and exemplary hand-eye coordination.

BBL - Heat v Renegades
Brendon McCullum has great reflexes

Having built his game on lightning fast and bouncy bowler friendly tracks in New Zealand, McCullum can wreck havoc in opposition bowling on flat batting friendly wickets.

McCullum has scored over 6000 runs in Tests and ODIs which includes a triple ton in Tests. Apart from being an outstanding batsman, he is also a great leader, skilful wicketkeeper, and an extremely agile fielder as well.

Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Virender Sehwag Chris Gayle
