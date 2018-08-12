5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket

Virat Kohli's latest rating of 934 is the highest for an Indian batsman

Test cricket stands as the greatest form of cricket to have been played. Testing the true skill of a player for over five days, the format is the most challenging one for any cricketer. Superlative performances in Test format stand as the hallmark of great players and many illustrious names over the past century or so stand as shining testimonies to this very fact.

As if the records and stats weren't enough to exemplify a player's worth in the game, the introduction of rankings and ratings came as two other barometers of greatness. From Sir Don Bradman to Virat Kohli, numerous cricketers, thanks to their dominance in the game, have achieved glorious ratings in their careers and have etched their names in the history.

While the Test format is equally challenging to both bowlers and batters, it is generally the batsmen who are required to possess a tight technique to come out successful under trying conditions. Here, we take a look at five of the greatest ratings ever achieved by batsmen in Test cricket.

#5 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is one of the greatest Australian cricketers

Hailed as one of the greatest Australian batsmen to have played the game, Ricky Ponting played a crucial role in establishing Australia as a premier cricketing nation. The man was not only the team's major batsman for a long period but also composed an instrumental part with his brilliant captaincy.

A member of the ICC Hall of Fame, Ponting was at the peak of his batting prowess from 2002 to 2008 when scored runs all across the globe. The Tasmanian, who came as a daunting opponent for any bowler, also became the third Australian to go past 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Ranked alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara in the list of the modern-day batting greats, Ponting also holds the record of being the fourth cricketer overall to surpass the 13,000 runs mark in Test cricket.

On 05/12/2006, the two-time World Cup winning captain achieved a rating of 942 points, which was the highest rating for a batsman in the last 50 years before it was surpassed by Steve Smith.

Test Record:

Mat-168

Runs-13378

Avg-51.85

100s-41

