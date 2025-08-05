5 amazing stats that defined Team India's stirring campaign in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

India got the better of England by a mere six runs at The Oval in the fifth and final Test of a long and hard-fought series on Monday, August 4. The tiny margin of victory, India's smallest in terms of runs in their Test history, is an apt testimony of how close the series was. With a little bit of luck or better game awareness, the result could have been 3-1 for either of the two teams.In the end, a 2-2 scoreline is a fair reflection of the manner in which both sides fought it out. India and England made numerous brilliant comebacks during the course of the five Tests, but they also faltered on a number of key occasions. As a result, no one team actually dominated the series.From India's perspective, though, the 2-2 result would be considered a moral victory. They were staring at defeat in Manchester, but batted out 143 overs in the fourth innings to stay alive in the contest. At The Oval, England seemed to be cruising in yet another chase of 370-plus, but India's pacers pulled things back and bowled them to a win for the ages.In the wake of Team India's impressive performance in the five-match Test series in England, we look at five significant stats that defined their campaign.#1 Three of the top four run-getters were from IndiaEven though the Test series ended in a 2-2 draw, it would be fair to say that India's batters were dominant over the course of five matches. Three of the top four run-getters in the series were from India.Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, amassing 754 runs in 10 innings, with four hundreds. KL Rahul carried on after another good start to a Test series and finished with 532 runs, with two tons and two fifties. Ravindra Jadeja was revelation with the willow. In 10 innings, he totaled 516 runs, crossing the half-century mark six times and converting one of them into a hundred.#2 Four Indian pacers combined to pick up 64 wickets in the seriesTeam India's pace bowlers hunted as a pack in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to keep England's batters on their toes. This is evident from the fact that four of their fast bowlers combined to pick up an impressive tally of 64 wickets.Mohammed Siraj played all five Tests and finished as the leading wicket-taker, with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43. Jasprit Bumrah played three Tests and claimed 14 wickets at an average of 26. Prasidh Krishna overcame a horror start to the series and also finished with 14 wickets from three Tests. Akash Deep had an up and down campaign, but his 13 scalps were also crucial to India's fortunes.#3 India registered 12 individual hundreds in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar TrophyImpressively, India registered as many as 12 individual centuries during the five-match Test series in England. Skipper Gill himself hit four tons, headlined by his 269 &amp; 161 in Birmingham. He, in fact, began the series with a hundred in Leeds.PlayerInningsRunsAverageHS100s50sShubman Gill1075475.4026940KL Rahul1053253.2013722Ravindra Jadeja1051686107*15Rishabh Pant7 47968.4213423Yashasvi Jaiswal1041141.1011822(India’s top 5 run-getters in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy)Among other batters, openers Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed two hundreds apiece, while all-rounders Jadeja and Washington Sundar hit one each. On the other hand, hosts England registered nine individual hundreds, with Joe Root hitting three of them.#4 India registered five five-wicket hauls in the seriesIndia registered five five-fers during the course of the Test series in England. Both Siraj and Bumrah picked two five-fers each, constantly asking questions of England's batters. Akash Deep also claimed a brilliant five-fer in the historic triumph in Birmingham. PlayerInningsWicketsAverageBBI5w4wMohammed Siraj92332.436-7021Jasprit Bumrah514265-7420Prasidh Krishna61437.074-6202Akash Deep61336.466-9911Washington Sundar6738.574-2201(India’s top 5 wicket-takers in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy)In contrast, England registered three five-fers - Josh Tongue, skipper Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinston getting one each.#5 Team India registered three 200-plus partnerships in the seriesTeam India put together three 200-plus partnerships in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Gill and Pant added 209 for the fourth wicket in the opening Test match in Leeds. Sundar and Jadeja then combined to add 203* for the fifth wicket in Manchester. Also, Gill and Jadeja featured in a 203-run partnership for the sixth wicket in Birmingham.There was also a 195-run stand between Rahul and Pant in Leeds. England had one partnership of 200-plus in the series. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook added 303 runs for the sixth wicket in Birmingham. Root and Brook added 195 for the fourth wicket at The Oval in a losing cause.