5 areas of concern for India's T20 team

NV Krishna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2019, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

It's been 12 years since India won the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Much to the delight of Indian spectators, it was a stellar performance from a relatively young side that resulted in a memorable win for the ages. In a way, it helped give birth to the greatest T20 spectacle across the world - the Indian Premier League.

In spite of all the controversies, IPL still inspires millions of cricket fans across the world, attracting riches galore and also the cream of international cricketers for games held in an atmosphere that matches to any big ICC event, even the World Cup itself.

But, in spite of such a rich franchise cricket in place with the highest level of competition, why does India rank so low in the T20I rankings?

In T20I series in the last one year, India has failed to win in 4 out of the 5 series played.

India vs NZ in NZ, 18: Result - Lost 1-2

India vs Aus in Australia'18: Result - Draw 1-1

India vs Aus in India'19: Result - Lost 0-2

India vs WI in WI'19: Result - Won 3-0

India vs SA in India'19: Result - Draw 1-1

This article tries to explore what has led to the underperformance of the Indian team in international T20 cricket. We look at selection mishaps, illogical decisions in leadership, explore how genuine the reasons stated and try to give an unbiased view of what is ailing the Indian T20 team.

#1 Need to get better at selections

The current selection committee formed as a result of the conflict of interest & the BCCI-CoA tussles has been finding it tough, with criticism from all corners. However, not one to hold themselves back, they gave potshots at people who criticized them like Farookh Engineer found out. Although they may claim India is World No.1 in Tests, No.2 in ODIs, won in Australia under their vigil. But, if one looks at the finer print, India won against a depleted Aussie side and were beaten comprehensively on tours of South Africa & England.

Advertisement

It is the selections in T20 that leave much to be desired. There has been so many chopping and changing in the side, one is not sure which is the side that represents India. The India cap is being devalued and distributed casually. This has resulted in players being unsure of their places, the roles they play in the squad and as a result of all this, India find themselves at number 5 in T20I rankings.

The selectors have given two prime reasons for these constant changes - one is preparation for World T20 to be held in 2020 & second being managing player workloads. Let's look at both the reason in more detail to check how relevant are these reasons.

1 / 5 NEXT