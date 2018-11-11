×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Asian legends who lost their final Test match

Ayuj Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
373   //    11 Nov 2018, 23:34 IST

Rangana Herath
Rangana Herath

A player's retirement is always a huge loss for cricket, the team as well as the fans. The case is true not only for cricket but all sports. More importantly, the loss of a legendary stalwart is always tough as his team takes a lot of time to recover.

Sri Lanka, once a formidable team, fumbled after the retirements of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

For a great player, retiring with a defeat makes the occasion even sadder. The recent retirement of Rangana Herath is one such example. Not only Sri Lankan fans, but everyone wanted the iconic spinner to retire with a win. However, England spoiled his final party at Galle.

In reverse chronological order of their retirements, here are some of the greatest Asian players who ended their respective Test careers with a defeat.

#5 Rangana Herath

The legendary Sri Lankan bowler retired at an age of 40 after the recently concluded first Test against England at Galle. Unfortunately for him, Sri Lanka lost his last match by 211 runs.

Having taken three wickets in his final game, Herath ended his glittering career with 433 wickets at an average of 28.30. The left-arm spinner ended his Test career with another milestone as he became only the third bowler to take 100 wickets at a single venue (Galle).

In 2016, Herath led Sri Lanka's Test team after Angelo Mathews pulled out of the team due to an injury. Out of five matches he played as a captain, he won three and lost two. He is one of the few players who made their debut and retired at the same venue.

Replacing the great man will be a very challenging task for sure. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka cope with his retirement.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rangana Herath Sunil Gavaskar
Ayuj Aryan
CONTRIBUTOR
Rangana Herath: How do numbers define him
RELATED STORY
Herath retirement set to hand Sri Lanka a statistical record
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI team totals without a century
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 1st test: 4 things learnt
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct
SLX
ENG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct
ENG 92/2 (15.0 ov)
SL
No Result
ENG VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct
ENG 278/9 (50.0 ov)
SL 140/5 (29.0 ov)
England win by 31 runs (DLS Method)
ENG VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct
SL 150/9 (21.0 ov)
ENG 153/3 (18.3 ov)
England win by 7 wickets
SL VS ENG live score
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct
SL 273/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/2 (27.0 ov)
England win by 18 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct
SL 366/6 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/9 (26.1 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 219 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct
ENG 187/8 (20.0 ov)
SL 157/10 (20.0 ov)
England win by 30 runs
ENG VS SL live score
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct
SLP 392/9
ENG 365/7
Match Drawn
SLP VS ENG live score
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov
ENG 210/6
SLP 200/7
Match Drawn
ENG VS SLP live score
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov
ENG 342/10 & 322/6
SL 203/10 & 250/10
England win by 211 runs
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us