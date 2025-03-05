5 Australian greats who played their last ODI against India ft. Steve Smith

Since the early 2000s, there has been a fierce rivalry between India and Australia, especially in the white-ball formats. Both sides have clashed against each other in the knockout stages of almost all the ICC events as well, with the recent one being the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Over the years, there have been legendary Australian players who have drawn curtains on their ODI careers after playing a fixture against India. Some decided against their participation in the ICC events, while a few of them did after the end of the bilateral series.

Let's take a look at those five Aussie superstars who made their final ODI appearance against India.

#1 Adam Gilchrist

One of the finest glovemen in the history of the game, Adam Gilchrist played his final ODI against India in the second final of the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series final in Brisbane. The first final of the series witnessed India securing a six-wicket victory and Australia were in for a must-win game.

India batted first and managed to post a 258-run total, with Sachin Tendulkar (91) as the top-scorer. Nathan Bracken picked three wickets for Australia.

Thereafter, opener Gilchrist was dismissed for two off three deliveries. Although James Hopes (63) tried well, Australia were bundled out for 249. Praveen Kumar was India's wrecker-in-chief with four wickets.

Adam Gilchrist garnered 9,619 runs in 287 ODIs, with 16 centuries. Meanwhile, he is second in terms of most dismissals (472) as a wicketkeeper.

#2 David Warner

The destructive left-handed batter David Warner played his final ODI in the 2023 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. The game saw India compiling a 240-run total with KL Rahul (66) as the key run-scorer. Mitchell Starc took three wickets for the Australian team.

Thereafter, Mohammed Shami secured an early breakthrough of Warner (7). However, Travis Head (137) played a sensational knock to help Australia complete the chase in 43 overs and win the title.

Warner played in 161 ODIs from 2009 to 2023 and scored 6,932 runs, with 22 centuries.

#3 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is counted among Australia's finest captains with title victories in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups. Ponting's last ODI game was against India in Brisbane during the 2012 Commonwealth Bank Series.

Ponting arrived at No. 3 but could only contribute seven off 26 in his final game. Michael Hussey (59) and Peter Forrest (52) were the top batters for the team as they posted a strong total of 288 on the board. Irfan Pathan picked up three wickets for the Indian team.

India suffered a bad start and were stuttering at 36/4 at one point. MS Dhoni (56) played well, as the visitors ended their innings on 178. Ben Hilfenhaus finished with a fifer for the home side.

Ricky Ponting amassed 13,704 runs in 375 ODI games, with 30 centuries. Notably, he ranks third on the list of most catches (160) by a player in ODIs.

#4 Matthew Hayden

The fearsome left-hander Matthew Hayden led Australia's dominance in the early part of this century. His final ODI game came against India in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series final.

As mentioned above, India set up a target of 259 for Australia. Hayden provided a fine start to the side with his knock of 55 off 68, but it couldn't help the side to win the game.

Matthew Hayden garnered 6,133 runs in 161 ODI games, with 10 centuries to his name.

#5 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is the latest entry to this list after he participated in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Smith led the Australian team to the semifinal, where they met India in Dubai.

Smith was Australia's best batter with a knock of 73 off 96, as they posted 264. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for the Indian side. Thereafter, Virat Kohli (84 off 98) played an impressive knock under pressure to seal the chase for the Men in Blue.

Steve Smith finished his ODI career with 5,800 runs in 180 appearances, with 12 centuries. His top score of 164 came against New Zealand in 2016.

