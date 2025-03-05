“There’s just a little bit more class” - Ricky Ponting predicts India’s opponent in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Ex-Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has shared his prediction on who will make it to the 2025 Champions Trophy final between New Zealand and South Africa. Ponting feels South Africa remain the frontrunner as they ooze of class across facets.

The Proteas will face the Black Caps in the second semi-final on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, have already made it to the final with a nervy four-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday in Dubai.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the Tasmanian claimed that South Africa have got more firepower; hence, they hold an edge over New Zealand.

"They've got a good side, South Africa. If I look at both the sides, I think there's just a little bit more class in that South African line-up. (Kagiso) Rabada looks like he's going well, Marco Jansen took three wickets in his last game. (South Africa bat) deep, (they have) an opener that is in really good form in Ryan Rickelton and a strong middle order. So I just think they might just have a little bit too much power for New Zealand."

Although the Proteas' encounter against Australia was washed out, they comprehensively beat Afghanistan and England. They thwarted Afghanistan by 107 runs and defeated the Englishmen by seven wickets.

"They deserve to be there and they'll be hard to beat again" - Ricky Ponting on New Zealand

New Zealand cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Ponting believes the Kiwis somehow find a way to win, regardless of what sort of players they possess. The 50-year-old reckons game-changers like Glenn Phillips will be pivotal to their chances in the semi-final.

"They just find a way. They deserve to be there and they'll be hard to beat again. It's about the moment as well, it's about who it is, it's about the time in the game. When it's a catch like that against the opposition team's best player, or when you can take a catch like that to get rid of Virat, then that has more of an impact than it does if you're taking that catch against one of the tail-enders."

"To take a catch like that, that can be game changing. And I think that's why we all work so hard on our fielding."

New Zealand, nevertheless, lost to India in their group-stage match by 44 runs.

