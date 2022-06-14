5 bald cricketers who were terrific at the game

Apart from being known for their sporting talents, cricketers have also grabbed the limelight for their fashion statements over the years. Be it shoes, gold chains or even earrings, a number of players have tried to give a wacky twist to their on-field presence.

In fact, some players are remembered more for their stylish avatars than their cricketing achievements. Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli was a genuinely talented cricketer. However, it is often claimed that he lost focus on the game trying to go for the extravagant.

Australia’s Colin Miller is another player who had a brief international career but is best remembered for changing his hair color frequently, which earned him the nickname “Funky”.

Carrying a bald look is also a style statement that many cricketers have pulled off with elan. A number of hair-less players have also had excellent careers in the sport.

In this feature, we look at five bald cricketers who have an impressive international record.

#5 Darren Lehmann

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann. Pic: Getty Images

Former Aussie batter Darren Lehmann was unlucky not to have played more than 27 Tests and 117 ODIs for his country. His peak as a batter coincided with Australia’s invincible run in international cricket.

With the likes of Adam Gilchrist, the Waugh brothers (Steve and Mark), Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn and the late Andrew Symonds occupying the batting slots, Lehmann mostly found himself warming the benches.

Commenably, he impressed in the limited opportunities that he got. Lehmann finished his international career with 1798 runs in Tests at an average of 44.95 and 3078 runs in ODIs, averaging 38.96.

He even claimed 67 wickets with his handy left-arm spin. Lehmann was part of Australia’s 1999 and 2003 World Cup-winning squads.

#4 Syed Kirmani

Former India keeper-batter Syed Kirmani. Pic: Getty Images

One of the finest keepers India has ever produced, Syed Kirmani played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs for the country from 1976 to 1986. He scored over 3000 international runs, including two Test hundreds.

Behind the stumps, his agility and presence of mind was legendary and won him many admirers.

Kirmani was a key member of the Indian team when they lifted the World Cup for the first time in 1983. He added an unbeaten 126 for the ninth wicket with Kapil Dev in the famous match at Tunbridge Wells.

Skipper Kapil hammered an iconic 175 not out against Zimbabwe to turnaround India’s fortunes in the World Cup.

#3 Hashim Amla

Former South African batter Hashim Amla. Pic: Getty Images

South African legend Hashim Amla will go down in cricketing history as one of the most elegant batters to have graced the game. He had a stellar career in both Tests and one-dayers.

In the traditional format, he amassed 9282 runs from 124 Tests at an average of 46.64 with 28 hundreds.

At the start of his career, question marks were raised over his ability to succeed in the 50-over format. He ended up playing 181 ODIs, scoring 8113 runs at an average of just under 50.

Amla hit as many as 27 one-day hundreds. Although he was not a flamboyant batter, the South African maintained a healthy strike rate of 88.39 in the ODIs.

#2 Sir Geoffrey Boycott

England legend Sir Geoff Boycott. Pic: Getty Images

Not everyone enjoyed Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s slow batting. However, it cannot be denied that he is among England’s most prolific cricketers ever.

In 108 Tests, Boycott compiled 8114 runs at an average of 47.72 with his dour style of play. He notched up 22 hundreds in a Test career spanning 18 years.

Four decades since he played his last Test, the 81-year-old is still seventh on the list of leading Test run-getters for England.

Boycott also played 36 ODIs for England and scored 1082 runs at an average of 36.06 with one hundred.

Following retirement he became a hugely popular commentator and is credited with giving former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly the nickname “Prince of Kolkata”

#1 Sir Vivian Richards

West Indian great Viv Richards.

Only a few cricketers have dominated the game the way Sir Vivian Richards did. He is referred to as "The King" of cricket, not for nothing.

Richards was able to decimate the best of bowling attacks and his fearless approach set the batting template for the dominant West Indian sides in the '70s and '80s.

Richards played 121 Tests and scored 8540 runs at an average of 50.23, including 24 hundreds.

He was equally destructive in the one-day format, hammering 6721 runs in 187 games at an average of 47 with 11 hundreds to his name. Richards was part of West Indies’ World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979. In fact, he was the 'Man of the Final' in the 1979 edition for his spectacular 138-run knock.

Towards the end of his career, he sported a bald look and made quite an imposing style statement. Hair or no hair, Richards’ carnage with the bat continued as there was no respite for bowlers.

Also Read: 5 famous brother duos who have represented Team India

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far