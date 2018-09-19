5 batsmen from cricket history who have always given the fans their money's worth

Steven Smith, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli

In the list of best batsmen in the world, there are some regular names that are always at the top. These are the batting legends; their style of play is admired by many people, and even their fellow cricketers praise their batting.

Virat Kohli is unarguably one of those batsmen, and he is approaching the age of 30 as the most relentless and popular performer the cricket world has seen in recent times. He is one of the best batsmen to have ever played cricket; he is a run-machine for India and the backbone of the team.

There is no better batsman than Kohli in chases. He says targets allow him to think clearly and pace his innings. He has slammed 19 tons in successful chases which is the highest in the world.

But in addition to Kohli, the sport of cricket has produced a few other players who have been an absolute treat for the eyes. Let's have a look at five batsmen who anybody would pay to watch:

#1 AB de Villiers (South Africa)

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is often called Mr. 360 because of his ability to strike the ball anywhere against any bowler. De Villiers is one of the most prominent players of all time, and is a treat to watch for the fans.

The 44-ball 149 that he scored against West Indies is one of the best ODI innings of all time. When he comes in to bat, everything seems to be under his control. He is the record holder for the fastest 50(16), 100 (31), and 150(64) in ODI history.

