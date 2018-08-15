Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 batsmen who can replace India's current Test batting line-up

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.12K   //    15 Aug 2018, 20:12 IST

A
Agarwal and Shaw have performed brilliantly for India A

The poor form of Indian batsmen continued in the second Test as India slumped to a huge loss at Lords. The performance of Indian batsmen has been disastrous as none of the batsmen, except for Virat Kohli, have been able to perform as per expectations. 

And it's not like these players are inexperienced or playing in these conditions for the first time. Murli Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Dinesh Karthik, are all players who have played Test cricket in England before and they were expected to fare better than what they did. Moreover, the Indian batting line-up has been the prime reason for India's troubles playing away from home. Earlier in the year in South Africa, the bowlers did their job quite well but the batsmen had let the team down which eventually cost India the Test series. The same has continued in England too. 

It is high time that the selectors take a call on these players' careers. India can't afford to lose series after series due to the inefficiency of its batsmen. Also, there are a lot of batsmen who have been putting up consistent performances in Ranji trophy and India A tours. These players provide options to the selectors in case they decide to breed in new batsmen. 

Here are five such batsmen who have the ability to replace batsmen from the current Indian Test batting line-up.

#5 Hanuma Vihari

Vi
Vihari averaged 94 in Ranji Trophy 2017-18

Hanuma Vihari has been in scintillating form in the domestic circuit and India A tours. The elegant right-hander scored 752 runs with a stunning average of 94 in Ranji trophy 2017-18. He also scored a triple century this season.

On the basis of this strong Ranji performance, Vihari was selected in the India A side. He did not disappoint the selectors and scored runs in England. Vihari has continued his golden run in the series against South Africa too.

With the middle order struggling to find good form, Vihari should be considered for a place in the Indian Test team.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
