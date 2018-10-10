5 current batsmen who can score 10,000 runs in Test Cricket

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 10 Oct 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner holds a bright chance to surpass the landmark

For batsmen, Test Cricket is all about patience, grit, and fortitude. If history is anything to go by, a master of these attributes generally ends up being one of the legends of the game. Right from the great WG Grace to Sir Don Bradman to Sachin Tendulkar, numerous batsmen have stood as testimonies to this very fact.

While the olden days were mostly about playing for the pride of the game, passing years witnessed numbers become a crucial component of the game. Better-engineered bats and changing dynamics of the game made the batsmen's life easier, thereby paving the way to the creation of historic landmarks and records.

One such coveted feat in Test Cricket remains to be that of surpassing the 10,000 run-mark in the format. Ever since India's Sunil Gavaskar first achieved the feat in 1987, it has constantly eluded many batsmen to adorn their career with. However, given the rigours of the game's longest format, only a few have been able to cross the mark, with Pakistan's Younis Khan being the last entrant into this illustrious list. Here are 5 batsmen from the current who are in with a serious chance of scoring 10,000 runs in Test Cricket.

#1 Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla has grown into a modern-day batting great

The run machine from South Africa is currently the closest among the current batsmen to reach the 10,000 run mark in Tests. Standing tall as the batting mainstay of the Proteas for more than a decade now, Hashim Amla has acquired the legendary status in the folklore of African cricket. Often displaying the pacifying attributes of a Buddhist monk whilst at the crease, the 35-year-old has accounted for many coveted records in both the major formats of the game.

Debuting in whites for South Africa in 2004, the right-handed batsman has played 119 Tests so far and has amassed 9022 runs at an impressive average of 47.24. Presently the third highest run-getter for South Africa, Amla also has 28 centuries and 4 double centuries to his credit.

While the recent years have seen a slight dip in his form, given his ability to weave magic with the bat in all conditions, Amla wouldn't take too long to surpass the milestone.

1 / 5 NEXT