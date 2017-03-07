5 batsmen who could excel at baseball

There are some batsmen in cricket who could have had a second career as a baseball hitter.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 10:03 IST

de Villiers is called ‘Mr. 360’ for a reason

Cricket and baseball are closely related and apart from a few technical differences, the batting skills demanded by both the sports are pretty identical. The similarities don’t end there – both games originated in England and have been popularised across the globe.

Batting is of prime importance in both sports and there are players who have succeeded in cricket who could possibly excel in baseball too.

We take a look into five batsmen who could have been big names in baseball too.

#5 AB de Villiers

Hockey, football, rugby, swimming, tennis, and golf - sports that AB de Villiers played before eventually zeroing in on cricket. Cricket and its fans would easily have been deprived of a modern day genius had the South African batsman not opted for cricket and picked any of the above mentioned sports.

Undoubtedly the most gifted South African batsman, de Villiers is a class above the rest and has been a crowd favourite, courtesy of his explosive brand of cricket. Factoring in his versatility, it won’t be a shocker if de Villiers becomes a baseball player after hanging his boots in cricket!

(Video Courtesy: TOP10 INSANE - Cricket YouTube Channel)

There is an obvious reason why the Proteas batsman has earned the nickname of ‘Mr. 360’. He can muscle the ball across the entire circumference of the field from deliveries of similar line and length and this quality can work wonders for him in baseball.

In the recent past, he has been plagued by injuries, but the big-man hasn’t run out of gas and is still a force to reckon with.