5 batsmen who were fastest to 50 international centuries

Vikalp Choudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.54K // 30 Aug 2018, 12:18 IST

The list of top 5 batsmen who were fastest to 50 international centuries:-

5) Brian Lara the former captain of West Indies and one of the greatest cricketer of all time comes at the fifth position. He played 131 Test matches and 299 ODIs in which he scored 11953 runs and 10405 runs respectively. He scored a total of 53 International centuries throughout his long career.

Lara took 465 innings to score 50 centuries and is at no.5 in the list. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test match that is of 400 runs.

4) Ricky Ponting is at the fourth position. He played 168 Test matches and 375 ODIs in which he scored 13378 runs and 13704 runs respectively. He has scored a total of 71 International centuries throughout his career. Ponting took 418 innings to score 50 centuries.

3) Sachin Tendulkar is at the third position. Tendulkar played 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs in which he scored 15921 runs and 18426 respectively. He has scored a total of 100 International centuries in his career.

He took 376 innings to score 50 centuries and is at the third position in this list. Tendulkar also holds the record of the first man to score 200 runs in an ODI.

2) Hashim Amla, the South African opener, is at the second position in this list. He has played 119 Test matches and 169 ODIs till now in which he has scored 9022 runs and 7696 runs respectively. He has scored a total of 54 International centuries. Amla has not retired yet so we can expect many more from him. He took 348 innings to score 50 centuries.

1) Virat Kohli is at the first position in this list. He has played 69 Test matches and 211 ODIs till now in which he has scored 5994 runs and 9779 runs respectively. He has scored 58 International centuries. He too took 348 innings to score 50 centuries. Kohli has scored more centuries in overseas conditions than Hashim Amla.