5 best batting knocks from England - South Africa Series

From Elgar's gutsy ton to Moeen's quick fifty the Test series witnessed some sublime knocks. A look at the top 5 knocks from this series.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 11:58 IST

Moeen Ali single-handedly brought England's tail-end back from the brink

The four match Test series between England and South Africa exhibited some quality cricket from both sides. Although England dominated the series courtesy of all-around performances, South Africa too had their moments of glory.

The Test series was played in conditions that aided bowlers and both sides featured quality bowling artilleries that tested batting skills. Hence, the series was a tough challenge for the batsmen and the top knocks from this series are worth in gold.

Here we look at the five best batting performances from this Test series that made a decisive impact on the outcome of the game and also were a treat to watch.

#5. Moeen Ali- 75, Old Trafford, 4th Test

After gaining a decisive lead in the first innings of the crucial fourth Test, England were struggling at seven for 153 in their second innings. The game was in their control but the doors were still wide open.

And then came Moeen Ali who batted South Africa out of the game and also ensured England's series victory. He smashed 75 runs off just 66 balls and pushed England's lead above 350 on a pitch that was deteriorating quickly.

With little support from the other end, Ali accumulated quick and significant runs at a brisk pace to ensure his team had enough time and runs to take care of South Africa's fourth innings.

The last three wickets added 90 runs for England while the total contribution from the batsmen at number nine to eleven was just 18 runs. This stat reveals how important the left-hander's knock was.