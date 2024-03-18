5 best batting performances of WPL 2024 ft. Harmanpreet Kaur

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 ended on an emphatic note as Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the title by beating the Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday, March 17, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After making it to the final of both editions of the tournament, DC’s wait to grab the silverware continued as Smriti Mandhana & Co. scripted history to get the franchise’s first-ever title in 17 years.

The WPL 2024, which was played across two venues, saw several thrilling encounters and set a new benchmark. The season’s opening match between Mumbai Indians and DC concluded on the final delivery of the game as S Sajana racked up a six to finish off the chase in style.

The ultimate clash between RCB and DC too was a closely contested affair, with the game going down the wire. Chasing a low target of 114 runs, RCB finished off the chase in the final over, with three balls to spare, and got their hands on the coveted cup.

While the summit clash saw bowlers making a mark, the tournament this year was equally dominated by the batters. Even though Sophie Devine’s record of the highest individual score (99) remained intact, some players came very close to breaking it.

That being said, let us look at the five best batting performances of the WPL 2024:

#5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 69*(33) vs Mumbai Indians

Expand Tweet

DC suffered a close defeat in their campaign opener against MI. They looked to level things up when they hosted the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the 12th match of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Playing the very first game of the WPL at the venue, DC players gave the fans their money’s worth and defeated MI by 29 runs to avenge their previous loss. Batting first, the hosts got off to a solid start courtesy of Shafali Verma’s powerful striking.

The star of the show, though, was middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who tackled the deadly MI bowlers with calmness and composure. Coming out to bat in the 10th over, Rodrigues remained unbeaten and walked back scoring 69 runs off 33 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 209.09.

Thanks to her fierce knock, DC managed to pile up 192 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, along with the other DC bowlers, kept the opposition in check and restricted them to 163/8 as Jemimah’s match-winning knock helped DC grab their first win at home.

#4 Ellyse Perry, 66(50) vs Mumbai Indians

Expand Tweet

RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry proved why she’s the best in business in the crucial Eliminator game against MI. Eyeing a place in the summit clash, RCB locked horns with MI in the penultimate game of the tournament and emerged victorious to seal a date with DC.

Bowling first, inaugural champions MI started well as Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt sent RCB openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana back to the dugout within three overs. Saika Ishaque soon struck in the fourth over to hand RCB another blow.

Amid the chaos, it was Perry who kept the game going from one end. Coming out to bat in the third over, the Aussie great showcased remarkable composure and kept batting till the 20th over to take her side to a respectable total.

While every other batter failed, Perry showcased calmness and scored 66 off 50 deliveries under immense pressure, helping her side post 135/6 in the first innings. It looked like a one-sided affair initially, but RCB bowlers took the game deep and defended the score to win the match by five runs and knock MI out of the race.

#3 Smriti Mandhana, 80(50) vs UP Warriorz

Expand Tweet

Smriti Mandhana played the best knock of her WPL career when RCB locked horns with UPW in the final match of the Bengaluru leg of the tournament. Batting first, Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana joined hands to power RCB to 51/1 in 5.3 overs before the latter was sent back.

The wicket of a set batter in the powerplay did not bother RCB much, as what followed next was a knock to be remembered for ages by Mandhana. Ellyse Perry and the skipper did not let the early blow have an impact on their game as they stitched a 95-run stand for the second wicket.

Mandhana, who had been in great form in the previous matches, took advantage of the shorter boundaries and notched up a massive 80 off 50 deliveries, striking at 160. Her knock included 10 fours and three sixes.

She led her side from the front and received great support from Perry, who finished with 58 runs under her belt. Collective efforts from the bowlers in the second essay meant a victory for WPL 2024 champions, who gave their fans a fitting farewell.

#2 Beth Mooney, 85*(51) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Expand Tweet

The Gujarat Giants had yet another forgettable campaign but they surely must have derived some positives from their wins and losses. Though they finished with a wooden spoon for the second consecutive time, they found themselves a match winner in skipper Beth Mooney.

Mooney, who was handed the captaincy duties in the inaugural edition last year, was unfortunately ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury in GG's campaign opener. She resumed her duties this year, and though the start of the tournament for her as a captain and as a player was terrible, she excelled in the role in the second half of WPL 2024.

Mooney finished with three half-centuries to her name, with her best performance coming against the RCB in the 13th match of the tournament in Delhi. Opening the innings for GG, Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt shared a magnificent 140-run partnership in 13 overs.

While the latter walked back scoring a 45-ball 76, Mooney stood strong till the final delivery and walked back unbeaten, scoring 85 off 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 166.66. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter's knock was studded with 12 fours and a maximum.

Courtesy of her flawless batting, GG set a 200-run target for RCB to chase. Mandhana & Co put up a fight but could only manage 180 runs in their 20-over quota as GG sealed their first win of the season.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur, 95*(48) vs Gujarat Giants

Expand Tweet

The second edition of the Women's Premier League witnessed India and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unleash the beast within. She put up some remarkable performances this season and guided her team to several crucial and thrilling victories.

Kaur's best performance came in the 16th match of the tournament against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Batting first, GG posted a massive total of 190/7 courtesy of Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha's heroics, and set the 2023 champions a difficult target to chase.

Mumbai's start to the chase was decent but the game tilted in GG's favor when MI were stranded requiring 91 off the last six overs. Almost everyone watching the game might have lost hopes of MI winning it, but what followed then was absolute carnage by skipper Kaur.

Having been on 20*(21) at a point of time, Harmanpreet Kaur shifted gears and racked up 75 runs off the next 27 deliveries that she faced. She finished with 95*(48) as MI pulled off the highest successful chase in the tournament's history.

The GG bowlers were left numb as they failed to stop Kaur from wreaking havoc on the field. Playing probably the one of the best knocks of WPL history and her career, Kaur led her side to a massive victory as MI clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive time.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App