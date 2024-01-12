5 best bowling figures in men's ODIs ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

Star Sri Lankan wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was too good to handle for Zimbabwe as he produced a stunning spell of 7/19 in just 5.5 overs, helping his team seal the ODI series 2-0.

This is not the first time in men's ODIs that a bowler has run through an opposition batting line-up as there have been several incredible spells like the one bowled by Hasaranga.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best performances by a bowler in men's ODIs:

#5 Wanindu Hasaranga - 7/19, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 2024

Sri Lanka had narrowly beaten Zimbabwe in the second ODI by two wickets and needed to avoid defeat in the final ODI to claim the series. Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start with the openers adding 43 runs for the first wicket.

However, the introduction of Wanindu Hasaranga changed the game for Sri Lanka as the wrist-spinner was almost unplayable. 43/0 soon became 48/4 and Zimbabwe's batting completely crashed with just 96 runs on the board.

The hosts weren't going to be challenged by that total even in a rain-affected game of just 27 overs. They coasted to the victory on the back of Hasaranga's sensational spell, winning the game by eight wickets.

#4 Rashid Khan, 7/18, West Indies vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet, 2017

A young Rashid Khan had already started to make waves in international cricket and by 2017, was earmarked as the next big superstar of T20 cricket. However, that very year, he produced a special performance in the one-day format against the West Indies and blew the hosts away.

The Afghans posted a modest target of 213 and it was expected that the West Indies would chase it down comfortably. However, they just couldn't do much about a sensational spell from Rashid Khan.

From 68/2, the hoists began to fall like a pack of cards as Rashid ended up with a staggering 7/18. West Indies were bundled out for just 149, handing Afghanistan a massive win by 63 runs.

#3 Glenn McGrath, 7/15, Australia vs Namibia, Potchefstroom, 2003

Australian team was a juggernaut in the 2003 World Cup as they absolutely steamrolled their way to the title. The Namibian team would consider themselves unlucky to have run into a red-hot Glenn McGrath in a game Australia were expected to win, but perhaps not as easily as they did.

Defending a massive target of 302, Namibia were skittled for just 45, thanks to a seven-wicket haul from McGrath. His 7/15 was a reminder of how strong the Aussies were and why he was regarded as one of the best in the business.

#2 Shahid Afridi, 7/12, West Indies vs Pakistan, Providence, 2013

While Shahid Afridi had his issues with inconsistency, there were some games where his all-round effort would prove to be the difference between the two sides. He produced one such herculean all-round performance against the West Indies back in 2013.

Walking out to bat at 47/5, Afridi scored a counter-attacking 76 off just 55 balls and ensured Pakistan had a competitive target of 225 to defend. He clearly seemed to carry that confidence in the bowling innings as he bundled out the hosts with sensational figures of 7/12.

Pakistan already had the hosts reeling at 7/3 and Afridi ensured he picked up the remaining seven wickets to hand West Indies an absolute hammering by a massive margin of 126 runs.

#1 Chaminda Vaas - 8/19, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 2001

Wanindu Hasaranga wasn't the only Sri Lankan bowler to run through a Zimbabwe batting line-up in an ODI in Colombo. Hasaranga has the second-best ODI figures for a Sri Lankan with the top spot still being held by former pacer Chaminda Vaas.

The left-arm pacer was known for his impeccable accuracy and ability to destroy batting line-ups with the new ball and that's exactly what he did way back in 2001. His unbelievable figures of 8/19 at Colombo got Zimbabwe bundled out for just 38 runs.

The visitors didn't know what had hit them as Vaas destroyed a strong batting line-up consisting the likes of Grant Flower, Stuart Carlisle, and Andy Flower. Sri Lanka won the game comfortably with nine wickets in hand, with Vaas' record remaining untouched to date.

