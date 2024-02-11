5 best catches in SA20 2024 ft. Aiden Markram 

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) created history as they steamrolled past the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) by 89 runs to clinch the SA20 2024 title on Saturday, February 10.

The Aiden Markram-led side dominated the proceedings, setting a steep target of 205 in the summit clash. Their quality bowling attack then defended the score, with Marco Jansen taking a fifer, restricting DSG to just 115.

Much like the inaugural edition, SA20 2024 proved to be a successful T20 tournament as well. Amidst the flurry of sixes and wickets, the gravity-defying catches truly ignited the crowd throughout the competition as well.

From athletic dives to quick reflexes, the tournament offered brilliant catches in all forms. In this listicle, we look back at five of the best catches of the SA20 2024 season.

#5 Kieron Pollard vs SEC - Match 20

Despite hanging up his boots from international cricket and the IPL, Kieron Pollard is still going strong at 36. The MI Cape Town (MICT) skipper was considered one of the best athletes during his prime time but stole the show with a magnificent catch in Match 20 against SEC as well.

After the Sunrisers won the toss and elected to bat first, they were looking set for a great first-innings total. Skipper Aiden Markram just made his half-century in the 19th over and was starting to impose himself.

Three balls later, Rabada bowled a fullish delivery to Markram, and he managed to get under the ball, pumping it flat and sending it towards long-off.

Up until Pollard got in the way, it seemed the ball would cross the line.

With lightning-fast reflexes, Pollard dove to his right and spun around, reaching out with his bucket hands to snatch the ball inches from the ground. The stadium exploded in cheers as Pollard handled the threatening Markram with a stunning grab that left everyone in complete awe.

#4 Romario Shepherd vs DSG - Match 7

During the Joburg Super Kings' clash against Durban's Super Giants, Romario Shepherd produced a breathtaking one-handed catch.

Facing Nandre Burger in the fourth over, Durban opener Matthew Breetzke attempted a risky pull shot on one leg. The ball soared towards mid-wicket, seemingly destined for a boundary.

But Shepherd, stationed there, had different plans. With a phenomenal display of athleticism, he launched himself upwards, extending his right hand like a giant claw and snagged the ball still far away from the ground. Even the Durban crowd applauded Shepherd's efforts, while Burger covered his mouth in disbelief.

#3 Imran Tahir vs PR - Eliminator

Never-aging Imran Tahir astounded the Wanderers crowd with his incredible athleticism during the SA20 Eliminator between the Paarl Royals (PR) and the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK). During the first-innings, the 44-year-young gave an incredible effort on the field, grabbing a superb catch.

Facing Sam Cook's delivery, Mitchell Van Buuren mistimed a pull shot, sending the ball ballooning high towards the short fine leg region.

Tahir, positioned there, sprang into action. With remarkable agility, he sprinted backwards, leaped forward, and outstretched his arms to pouch the ball.

The catch itself was breathtaking, but Tahir's celebration added another layer of magic. He mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siuu" celebration, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

#2 Faf du Plessis vs MICT - Match 4

And here comes the mandatory Faf du Plessis catch, which can be considered as probably one of the catches of the season. When everything was going against the Joburg side, with MICT making over 200 in just 16 overs, Faf plucked a blinder to provide something sensational to the home fans.

During the 17th over, MICT batter Dewald Brevis looked to hit one over the infield on the off-side. After Lizaad Williams bowled a length ball around off, Brevis slashed one and the ball was certain to go past Faf, who was at mid-off.

Du Plessis, however, went sideways while focusing on the ball. He reached out with his right hand, caught the ball as it fell, and then struck the floor.

It was an unbelievable effort from the former South African captain, who has a knack for taking some worldies time to time.

#1 Aiden Markram vs DSG - Qualifier 1

In the high-stakes Qualifier 1 of the edition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram etched his name in the tournament's highlights with a gravity-defying catch to dismiss Durban Super Giants batter JJ Smuts.

Chasing a modest 158, the Super Giants were already two down when Smuts tried a pull shot off a short delivery from Ottniel Baartman in the fourth over.

Markram, anticipating the shot, positioned himself strategically at mid-on. As the mistimed pull soared towards him, he sprung into action.

He made a spectacular leap to his left, extended his right hand, and grabbed the ball out of the air with a sudden burst of athleticism. The catch left everyone stunned, including his teammates who rushed to congratulate him.

It was a moment of pure brilliance that not only showcased Markram's fielding skills but also boosted the morale of the Sunrisers, eventually leading them to a 51-run victory and a second consecutive final berth.

