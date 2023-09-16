5 best centuries by Indian openers in a losing cause in ODIs ft. Shubman Gill 

India got a reality check before the final of the Asia Cup as they were defeated by Bangladesh in the final Super4 game. An exceptional century from Shubman Gill went in vain as the Bangladesh pacers held their nerves to help the Tigers end their Asia Cup campaign with a morale-boosting win.

Shubman Gill was the architect of the run chase and got India within touching distance of the victory target. An attacking player by instinct, Gill has to curb his natural game after India lost two early wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Gill ensured that they were never behind the eight ball. He shared crucial partnerships with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

In conditions not suitable for free-flowing strokeplay, Gill struggled to rotate the strike in the middle overs. The Bangladesh spin quartet did a remarkable job in the middle overs but Gill managed to break the shackles whenever the required rate was going threatening proportions.

He took the attack to the Bangladesh spinners after reaching his 5th ODI century. Just when it looked, he would take India over the finish line, Mahedi Hasan held his nerves and took his wicket.

He bowled one well outside the hitting arc of Gill and he ended up slicing it straight to the long off fielder. Gill's knock of 121 came in 133 deliveries which included eight fours and five sixes. It was definitely one of the best ODI knocks in a losing cause.

That said, let us look at five best centuries by Indian openers in a losing cause in ODIs:

# 5 Shikhar Dhawan- 126 vs Australia, Canberra 2016

Shikhar Dhawan en route to his century against Australia at Canberra in 2016 (Pic:AFP)

A man for ICC tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan produced a stellar performance against Australia during the 4th ODI in Canberra back in 2016.

Chasing a mammoth target of 349, India was cruising at one stage with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan looking in great touch.

Both had crossed their centuries but a collapse of epic proportions saw India lose their last nine wickets for just 46 runs.

On the back of a splendid century from Aaron Finch and 93 from David Warner, Australia posted 348 on the board. It looked like a stiff target at the halfway stage but the Indian top order had other ideas.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 65-run opening stand before Kohli and Dhawan smashed the Australian bowlers to all corners of the Manuka Oval.

It was the batting of the highest order as both batters literally toyed with the Australian attack.

A partnership of 212 runs put India in the driver's seat before Kane Richardson turned the match on its head. He bagged a fifer as India capitulated like a pack of cards.

# 4 Sourav Ganguly- 127 vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2001

The former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly enjoyed a great time with the bat against the Proteas. During a tri-series game in 2001, Ganguly scored a brilliant century but it wasn't enough to win the game for India.

Riding on twin centuries from the opening duo Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, India posted a competitive score of 279 in 50 overs. A 193 run opening stand laid the foundation for the Men in Blue.

It was electrifying strokeplay from the southpaw. His knock of 127 came in 126 deliveries which was laced with 14 fours and five sixes. A good comeback from the South African bowlers restricted India under 300.

Powered by a brilliant century from Gary Kirsten, South Africa made light work of the target, winning the game by six wickets and with 10 deliveries to spare.

# 3 Rohit Sharma- 150 vs South Africa, Kanpur 2015

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring his 8th century against South Africa. (Pic:AFP)

Ever since his elevation as an opener in the white ball formats, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the finest openers the game has seen.

In one of the finest displays during a run chase, Rohit scored 150 against South Africa during the first ODI at the Green Park in Kanpur.

South Africa posted a competitive score of 303 on the back of a superb century from AB de Villiers. India was in a commanding position when Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were going great guns.

The duo shared a 149 run stand for the 3rd wicket to put India in the ascendancy. Rohit went on to score a century and then carried on with the onslaught with a flurry of boundaries.

His knock of 150 came in just 133 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and 6 sixes. At the time of his departure, India was in a commanding position. However, India lost the plot after Rohit's wicket and went on to lose by five runs.

# 2 Sachin Tendulkar- 143 vs Australia, Sharjah 1998

This has to be one of the most iconic knocks in the history of limited-overs cricket. Famously known as the 'desert storm', Tendullkar's knock helped India qualify for the final of the tri-nation series also involving Australia.

India was set a target of 285 in 50 overs but their target to qualify for the final was 245. Tendulkar started with a couple of massive sixes against Michael Kasprowicz and there was looking back from that point.

It was a display for the ages as Tendulkar made a mockery of the Australian attack. Dancing down the track and hitting Shane Warne back over his head was a sight to behold.

India lost 3 quick wickets but Tendulkar was standing as a lone warrior when a desert storm forced the players to get off the ground. The revised target was 276 in 46 overs and that is when Tendulkar went berserk.

It was a severe onslaught on the Australian bowlers and his knock was enough to seal a spot for the final. He was eventually dismissed on 143 off 134 deliveries which included nine fours and five sixes.

# 1 Sachin Tendulkar- 175 vs Australia, Hyderabad 2009

Sachin Tendulkar's masterful knock of 175 against Australia came in a losing cause (Pic: AFP)

While a player is judged on his ability to win a match, does it take away the significance of some of the greatest knocks which have come in a losing cause?

It was one of those knocks from the great man which came in a losing cause but had all the attributes of a masterclass. Back in 2009, Tendulkar 2.0 smashed a breathtaking 175 against Australia in Hyderabad

Chasing a massive target of 351, India came agonisingly close to a victory. Tendulkar started cautiously but once he got set, none of the Australian bowlers were spared.

The Little Master also completed his 17000 ODI runs during that iconic knock. It was pure class on display as the master delighted the crowd to strokeplay of the highest calibre.

He smashed 19 fours and four sixes during his powerful display which took India within 19 runs of the victory target. The Australian bowlers sensed an opening and bowled out India for 347, winning the game by three runs.