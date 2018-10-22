×
5 Best Centuries of Viral Kohli 

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    22 Oct 2018, 03:10 IST

India's best
India's best

Change the format, change the opposition, change the venue, change the situation- this man remains the same. Yes, I'm speaking of none other than Indian captain Virat Kohli, who seems to have personified the value of 'k' (constant in Mathematics).

Such has been the Virat journey of Kohli in cricket that records have been forced to yield in front of India's talisman with unerring consistency. It seems that unlike other batsmen, he possesses a wand instead of the bat, enchanting one and sundry by its elegant gesticulation.

On Sunday, as Virat drove Kemar Roach through the extra cover, he entered his name into the record books for the umpteenth time. He eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to 60 international centuries, having achieved the milestone in 386 innings, as opposed to 426 of the Master Blaster.

Let's have a look at the 5 most sublime hundreds of Virat Kohli:

#5 160* vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2018

160* vs SA is the highest score for Virat Kohli as captain
160* vs SA is the highest score for Virat Kohli as captain

Virat Kohli has been hailed as the Chase Master, due to his robust temperament and execution in high-pressure chases. However, this knock while batting first was as classic as his efforts in the second innings.

Leading 2-0 in the 6 match series, India were keen on winning the match to ensure that they did not end up losing the series. Being invited to bat first, the team got off to the worst possible start as they lost Rohit Sharma on a duck. Calamity struck when Kohli was ruled out LBW on duck, but a hesitant DRS call caught a faint inside edge on the Snickometer ensured that he his stay on the crease was extended. And then, there was no looking back.

Virat Kohli started off cautiously and stitched a useful partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. He was the only batsman who got going in the middle overs, as the others found it extremely difficult to apply themselves. On a high scoring pitch, with the other players not succeeding, the onus was on Kohli to steer the innings.

To make matters worse Kohli started experiencing cramps towards the 90s. However, he exhibited great physical and mental capacity as he combined with the other batsmen, taking the majority of the strike and exhibiting the same level of athleticism.

Kohli's blinder saw India to 303/6, with the captain scoring 60% of the runs.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records
Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
I Breathe Cricket
