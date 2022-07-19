5 best comebacks from injury in Indian cricket history

As the famous saying goes - the comeback is always stronger than the setback. Cricketers are no strangers to this idiom either. The sport tests players not only on the field but also off it.

Sometimes, injuries test the best of the best players, as they know one serious injury can ruin their careers. Sometimes, though, the best become the best when they successfully return to the sport from an injury.

India have had quite a few of their own cricketing heroes making a comeback to the sport. In this article, we will take a look at five Indian cricketers who made sensational comebacks to the game from major injuries.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Throughout his glorious 22-year career, Sachin Tendulkar witnessed the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. None lower than the tennis elbow injury he suffered in 2004.

The injury was aggravated to such an extent that Sachin could barely lift his bat at one stage. The media ruthlessly labeled him "Endulkar" during that time, but the legend went through hell and high water to force his way back.

On his return in 2005, Tendulkar scored a breathtaking century against Sri Lanka to go past Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test tons. The God of Cricket never looked back after that till drawing the curtains on an illustrious career in 2013.

#2 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Regarded as one of India's greatest Test captains, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's fearless approach and never-say-die attitude earned him the moniker Tiger.

At the age of 20, he lost his right eye in a car accident but that didn't stop him from continuing to play the sport he loves and he kept competing at the highest level while sporting a glass eye.

He played 46 Tests for India and captained his country in 40 of those matches, scoring 2793 runs. Tiger became India's youngest skipper while touring the West Indies in 1962.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

Well, Yuvraj Singh's injury might not have been on the field but what he was able to do throughout his career is a remarkable story. One of India's most underrated all-rounders, the Punjab lad left his mark on the international stage.

With his swagger and panache, the left-handed all-rounder played a pivotal role in India's success at the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC World Cup in 2011. After India won the World Cup, it was revealed that Yuvraj was suffering from cancer during the tourmanent.

He coughed out blood during the semi-finals against Australia but still managed to battle through for his side. After going through his treatment, he made a memorable comeback to the international side.

#4 Zaheer Khan

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma in their ranks (to name a few), India have had quality fast bowlers in recent times. That wasn't the case in the 2000s though. Zaheer Khan, however, shouldered the responsibilty of leading India's pace attack with aplomb during that period.

Coming up through the ranks before making his mark in 2004-05, Zaheer lost his place in the side after injuries hampered his career. Time and again though, he kept fighting back to prove his worth to the side.

Even after India's victory against Australia in 2008, the Mumbai pacer went through a series of shoulder injuries. However, he got himself back into the side for the 2011 World Cup and played a crucial role in India's Cup-winning campaign.

#5 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's return to the international setup has been one of the best comebacks we have seen in recent times. After suffering a back injury that impeded his bowling abilities, Pandya was dropped from the Indian side. Even in the IPL, he was not retained by the Mumbai Indians.

But the Gujarat all-rounder went on to shut down his critics in the best possible way after making his comeback. Not only did he get back to bowling, but also added some significant pace to his arsenal after working really hard while on the sidelines. He also won his maiden IPL title as captain with the Gujarat Titans.

His recent return to the Indian white-ball side has reminded everyone of his qualities as a cricketer. A fully-fit Hardik should be the first name on the team sheet in the Indian white-ball side. After the trolling he faced during his injury layoff, it has been great to see the all-rounder rise above the haters.

