5 best cricket YouTubers currently

Cricket is one of the most highly followed sports in the world, and the demand for quality cricket content is ever-increasing. While we don't have channels that are as popular as the ones that football or basketball possess, we are seeing a growth in more insightful and quality analytical cricket YouTube channels, with most of them being helmed by former or current cricketers themselves.

On that note, let's now take a look at 5 top cricket YouTubers currently.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is an exciting up-and-coming YouTuber. The pacer joined the platform in April 2021 and his channel has seen plenty of rise in recent times, with a subscriber base of close to 200K subscribers.

His content mostly revolves around Vlogging and Q&A sessions with fans, in addition to having guests on for a show. He has also released videos on training and fitness during the lockdown.

His vlogs chart his exploits off the field in different tours and tournaments across the world and the insight it gives into a cricketer's life makes his channel that much more exciting.

A top leg-spinner for Pakistan, Danish Kaneria is a popular figure in the cricketing fraternity and has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on the game. A popular critic, he also has his own YouTube channel that's fairly successful. His YouTube journey started in September 2019 and his channel sees him cover various cricket-related content.

He has done plenty of live streams, news reports, and his take on various happenings in the sport. His Masterclass sessions for spinners are also extremely helpful for youngsters who want to work on their game. With a subscriber base of close to 400 K subscribers, he's another popular cricket YouTuber.

#3 Shoaib Akhtar

'The Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar is one of the most popular Pakistani cricketers and he is a huge presence in their cricket punditry circuit and also has a successful YouTube channel. The fiery pacer has close to 3.5 million subscribers to his channel that he started in January 2019.

Like the others, Akhtar also has a variety of content that sees him share his expert opinions on various games happening around the world as well as interviews with other popular cricketers.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is one of India's most popular cricket commentators and pundits and his YouTube channel is among the most popular in cricket. His channel has close to 3.8 million subscribers, with his videos covering almost everything that goes on in international cricket.

The former Indian opener creates a variety of videos, with some of their reactions and takeaways from an Indian match. He also has videos of interviews with popular cricketers, Q&A sessions as well as explains some cricketing concepts in an easier way for fans.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

It might be a personal choice to place Ravichandran Ashwin above Aakash Chopra at the top of this list, but I feel the amount of insight and cricketing intelligence Ashwin has and the channel offers can't be matched by anyone else right now. Ravichandran Ashwin is among the fastest-growing cricket YouTubers and for good reason.

An active international cricketer taking us through some of Indian cricket's most special moments, explaining the thought process and sharing what went on behind the scenes of some crucial moments in the game: now who wouldn't want that?

Ashwin has always been a bold and smart cricketing voice and his channel, which now has more than a million subscribers, is focused on the various nuances of the game.

Now that most videos also have subtitles so that even non-Tamil viewers can easily understand them, we're likely to see Ashwin's channel have a great rise in viewership soon.

