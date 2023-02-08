5 best fast-bowling spells by Indians in Border Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the much-anticipated four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The contest commences on Thursday, February 9, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Both sides possess impressive pace attacks which can defy the terms of the spin-oriented pitches in India. Australia captain Pat Cummins is likely to lead the seam attack for his team, though without the services of left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc, in the series opener.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat will have the onus to make the visitors uncomfortable. However, the Indian attack will be without their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan holds the record for most wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, by a fast bowler, from either side. Zaheer claimed 61 wickets at an average of 35.59 between 2001 and 2012.

However, the long list of highly-skilled fast bowlers who have played in the Border Gavaskar Trophy over the years means that there have been many memorable spells. Let's look at some of the best spells by an Indian fast bowler in the Border Gavaskar Trophy over the years.

#1 Ajit Agarkar 6/41 (Adelaide, 2003)

This game from the Border Gavaskar Trophy series of 2003-04 is etched into the memory of every Indian cricket fan who witnessed it. It featured a great fightback from the Indian side, thanks to Rahul Dravid's fourth double-century (233) in Tests, backed by the brilliance of VVS Laxman (148).

India were reduced to 85/4 after conceding a massive score of 556 in the first innings. Dravid and Laxman then combined for an imperious 303-run stand for the fifth wicket to propel India to 523, which was still 33 runs short of Australia's first-innings score.

Then, a fiery Agarkar went into the heads of the hosts after dismissing Justin Langer (10) and Ricky Ponting (0) in the first 10 overs. Sachin Tendulkar picked up a couple of key wickets in the middle and Anil Kumble cleaned up Adam Gilchrist.

The Cricket Wire @TheCricketWire #OnThisDay 🏏





Agarkar ran through the tail in three successive overs as Australia were shot down for a mediocre 196 in the second innings. The Indian speedster recorded his career-best Test figures - 6/41.

India chased down the target of 233 in 72.4 overs as Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten on 72. India earned the rare feat of beating Australia in their own backyard at the height of their domination of world cricket. They won by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It was India's first Test victory in Australia since 1981.

#2 Ishant Sharma vs Ricky Ponting (Perth, 2008)

Playing only in his fourth Test and maiden Border Gavaskar Trophy series, a teenaged Ishant Sharma made life difficult for Australia's captain and leading batter Ricky Ponting in the Perth Test of 2008. Playing on the bounciest wicket in the world, at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) Ground, Ishant was impeccable with his line and length.

In a nine-over battle between Ishant and Ponting in the second innings, the Indian pacer flustered the Australian skipper as the hosts were chasing a mammoth 413.

Ishant showed discipline in his varied lengths, which went unanswered by one of the greatest batters of all time. After surviving a few close calls and being beaten often, the Aussie captain was still at the crease when it seemed that Ishant's spell was over.

Then, in a masterstroke, Virender Sehwag, the vice-captain of the Indian team, asked the captain Anil Kumble to give the young pacer one more over. Sehwag pointed out the discomfort of Ponting and Kumble went with his deputy's advice. The India skipper asked Ishant whether he is ready to bowl one more over and the teenager assented promptly.

In this over, Ishant bowled another testing delivery on a perfect line and length and Ponting edged it to the first slip, to be caught by Dravid. This spell established Ishant as the future of India's pace bowling attack.





Ishant Sharma relives his fiery spell against Ricky Pointing at Perth in 2008.





It was the only wicket for the lanky fast bowler in the innings as India eventually went on to win by 72 runs and trailed 1-2 in the series.

Interestingly, Ishant was not in the mix for this edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy but injuries to S Sreesanth and Munaf Patel paved the path for the Delhi pacer.

#3 RP Singh 4/72 (Perth, 2008)

In a game fondly remembered for Ishant's fiery spell against Ponting in the second innings, it was RP Singh's spell in the first innings that put the Aussies on the back foot.

The left-arm pacer stuck to the right areas to induce outside edges from all four of his victims, who were caught by the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. Michael Hussey, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, and Stuart Clarke were the batsmen dismissed by Singh's effective movement with the ball.

On this day in 2008 IND defeated AUS by 72 runs in Perth Test

Irfan Pathan MOM for 3/54 & 2/63 and 74 runs

RP Singh:4/68 & 2/95 and 30 runs

His 4/68 was followed by the dismissals of Hussey and Shaun Tait in the second innings as India recorded a memorable 72-run win in the aftermath of the Monkeygate saga. This was one of India's most memorable wins in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah 6/33 (Melbourne, 2018)

In the third Test of the 2018-19 series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India batted first. The visitors rode on the knocks of Mayank Agarwal (76), Cheteshwar Pujara (106), Virat Kohli (82), and Rohit Sharma (63*) to post a commendable score of 443.

The pitch looked flat during India's innings as the potent Aussie attack couldn't make much of an impression. However, when it was India's turn to bowl, Jasprit Bumrah rattled the depleted Australian batting line-up, which was without David Warner and Steve Smith.

His immaculate lines and lengths put India in the driver's seat as the hosts were skittled out for 151 in the Boxing Day Test.

Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6/33 in Test cricket. They were also the second-best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in Australia, after Kapil Dev's 8/106 in Adelaide in 1985.

#5 Mohammed Siraj 5/73 (Brisbane, 2021)

The legendary win at Gabba in the last edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be talked about for generations to come.

Mohammed Siraj, who was playing only his third Test, found himself leading the inexperienced pace attack with India's core bowling unit sidelined due to various injuries.





6/104 - EAS Prasanna

5/55 - Bishan Bedi

5/72 - Madan Lal

5/73 - Mohammed Siraj (Today)



Best bowling figures by an Indian in Brisbane Tests:

He bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings, including the crucial scalps of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade.

Australia were bowled out for 294 in the second innings. India then famously pulled off a sensational chase to win the Test and the series. They were powered by excellent knocks from Shubman Gill (91), Pujara (56), and Rishabh Pant (89*) to reach the target of 329 and regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

