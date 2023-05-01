5 best Indian cricketers produced by the Sonnet Club

One of the saddest stories to emerge recently in the cricketing world was the cessation of the prestigious Sonnet Club in Delhi. The Sonnet Academy has been synonymous with every developing cricketing cricketer in the capital city since its establishment in 1969.

Established by Dronacharya award recipient Tarak Sinha, the academy has produced countless gifted cricketers through its system and honed their skills. While the renowned coach passed away in late 2021, the club continued its functions at Sri Venkateswara College.

However, the club was recently asked to shift its operations by the college administration after a review of its policies. Sonnet club coach Devendra Sharma said:

“Today was our last day. We have been here for 22 years and have paid the college on time. Money has never been an issue. The new administration gave us the notice a month ago. I tried to make them understand, but they don’t want us here.”

The club was handed an eviction notice as well, which caught the attention of Sonnet Club alumnus Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter pleaded for the college to reconsider its decision to evict the club from the campus with a post on social media, where he mentioned:

“It is so disheartening to see my club that has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us."

On that note, here are five of the best Indian cricketers produced by the prestigious Sonnet Club.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The veteran batter is among the greatest openers India have ever produced. He has had a rich international career and is known for his penchant for big ICC events.

He is still going strong at the moment, leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Sonnet Club played a big part in Dhawan being among the finest cricketers from Delhi.

Interestingly enough, he joined the club at the age of 12 as a wicketkeeper before molding himself into a clinical opening batter as we know him today.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant got into the academy following a U-14 camp held in the summer. The summer camp features youngsters from the nearby Delhi districts, among which a select few are enrolled.

Since then, he has grown from strength to strength, improving his skills under academy coach Tarak Sinha and eventually making it to the Indian U-19 team, where he got his first major break.

He was a member of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the U-19 2016 World Cup and eventually went on to cement his place in the Indian team as a wicketkeeper across all formats.

#3 Ashish Nehra

The Sonnet Club has played a big part in shaping Ashish Nehra's career. He was among the bowlers that wreaked havoc in the Sourav Ganguly era, particularly in the early 2000s.

While injuries limited his appearances, there was no question over his ability till the day he hung up his boots in 2017. He is still active in the cricketing world as the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

Nehra even bought the academy founder and coach Tarak Sinha a brand new home, after the veteran coach was having trouble at his residence over rent and eviction.

This shows what Sonnet means to players who have spent their younger days there.

#4 Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra is among the finest players the country has produced for the women's team.

She represented India across 12 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 18 T20Is and is the only female Indian player to be awarded an honorary life membership of the MCC.

She worked with Tarak Sinha during the formative years of her career and went on to play for India from 1995 to 2012.

#5 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also rose through the ranks after beginning his journey at the Sonnet Club.

While he could not make his mark in international cricket across the opportunities he had, Chopra was a huge part of Delhi's domestic side. He piled on endless runs, eventually ending his career in 2010 with 10,839 runs at an average of 45.35.

Along with Rishabh Pant, he also voiced his concern over the current state of the Sonnet Club. Requesting the college to reconsider its decision, Chopra tweeted:

"This has come as a rude shock. Sonnet Cricket Club is an institution that's worked tirelessly in the service of Indian cricket for decades. Over a dozen International cricketers. Countless first-class cricketers. I'd humbly request Venkateshwara College in Delhi to reconsider their decision to evacuate us."

Will the Sonnet Club return to its glory days? Let us know what you think.

