5 best instances of Twitter Banter between cricketers in 2018

Aakash Chopra

In the age of social media, no one is immune from the social virus. Like most other celebrities from various fields, cricketers have also developed a liking to the micro-blogging site of Twitter. Along with the national cricket boards, most of the cricketers have their individual verified account on Twitter.

While plenty of cricketers use Twitter for the promotion of brands, many do not refrain themselves from interacting with the fans and fellow cricketers. The witty conversations between two cricketers excite the legion of their followers and capture the attention of the social souls.

Twitter banter among cricketers is commonplace now and we see more and more cricketers engaging in the exchanges. Here five best Twitter banters that took place between cricketers in the year 2018.

#5 Aakash Chopra takes guard against Brad Hodge and Damien Fleming

India and Australia share a common passion for the game of cricket. Over the years, we have seen this love being culminated in an intense rivalry. There is always a love-hate relationship between the two leading nations of the game. It was illustrated with an example when Brad Hodge, Damien Fleming and Aakash Chopra engaged in Twitter banter.

It began with a tweet from 7Cricket. The account posted a novel playing XI of cricketers who had never played T20 cricket. The ‘Ultimate T20 XI’ was selected by former Australian batsman Brad Hodge. It included the names like Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Gary Sobers, but it had no place for an Indian cricketer.

A fun idea from our man @bradhodge007.



Anyone have any other suggestions for players? pic.twitter.com/VKnK197Ppd — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 12, 2018

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the fact and expressed shock over not even considering the selection of Kapil Dev.

Brad Hodge asked the Indian Test opener how he wanted to the team to be. Meanwhile, Damien Fleming jumped in and teased Aakash Chopra over his batting style. Chopra was known to be a defensive batsman whose strike rate was never spectacular.

Akash how would you like to see? — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) December 12, 2018

Brad Hodge added to the joke by calling Chopra a sleep-inducing batsman.

I want entertainment, not fall asleep — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) December 12, 2018

Aakash Chopra cracked back with a fitting reply. The Australians had forgotten that the Indian opener had played T20 Cricket in the IPL.

You missed the key point, Flem...not for the first time though. 🤣🙈 ‘Those who have played no T20’ I think that you qualify for this... 🤗🙈 Hodgy, no Flem??? https://t.co/C28KCtVkBM — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 12, 2018

