5 best ODI batsmen in the world right now

Here we take a look at the five best ODI batsmen in the world right now.

Sujith Mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 11:17 IST

Two of the greatest ODI batsmen of all-time

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in England & Wales next June and the focus is slowly shifting towards the most prestigious cricketing event. Teams are stepping up their preparations for the World Cup and trying to get their ODI combinations right.

England are currently the most in-form ODI team in world cricket and their batsmen, in particular, are in ominous form. They have developed into an ODI powerhouse in the last few years and thrashed Australia 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

Players like Joe Root, Brendon Taylor, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Shaun Marsh, and Jason Roy have scored a lot of runs in ODIs this calendar year. However, the ones on this list have played some consistent cricket over the last 12 months and have scored a truckload of runs.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 5 best ODI batsmen in the world right now.

#5 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's record in ODI is exceptional

Rohit Sharma is one of the best limited-overs opening batsmen India has ever produced. The 31-year-old has been an exceptional performer in One Day Internationals for the last few years.

Rohit Sharma’s abilities to pace an ODI innings is one of his greatest attributes. Though there were question marks over his consistency, he has overcome that to an extent in the last 12 months. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have formed a ruthless partnership at the top for India in ODIs and T20s.

In ODIs since June 2017, Rohit has scored almost 1500 runs at an average of 61, which includes six hundreds and a stunning double hundred. He is also the only batsman to score three double hundreds in One Day Internationals.

Rohit Sharma's ODI stats since June 2017:

Games: 27; Runs: 1463; Average: 61