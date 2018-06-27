Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best ODI batsmen in the world right now 

Here we take a look at the five best ODI batsmen in the world right now.

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 11:17 IST
1.77K

Two of the greatest ODI batsmen of all-time
Two of the greatest ODI batsmen of all-time

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in England & Wales next June and the focus is slowly shifting towards the most prestigious cricketing event. Teams are stepping up their preparations for the World Cup and trying to get their ODI combinations right. 

England are currently the most in-form ODI team in world cricket and their batsmen, in particular, are in ominous form. They have developed into an ODI powerhouse in the last few years and thrashed Australia 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. 

Players like Joe Root, Brendon Taylor, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Shaun Marsh, and Jason Roy have scored a lot of runs in ODIs this calendar year. However, the ones on this list have played some consistent cricket over the last 12 months and have scored a truckload of runs. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 5 best ODI batsmen in the world right now. 

#5 Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma's record in ODI is exceptional
Rohit Sharma's record in ODI is exceptional

Rohit Sharma is one of the best limited-overs opening batsmen India has ever produced. The 31-year-old has been an exceptional performer in One Day Internationals for the last few years.

Rohit Sharma’s abilities to pace an ODI innings is one of his greatest attributes. Though there were question marks over his consistency, he has overcome that to an extent in the last 12 months. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have formed a ruthless partnership at the top for India in ODIs and T20s.

In ODIs since June 2017, Rohit has scored almost 1500 runs at an average of 61, which includes six hundreds and a stunning double hundred. He is also the only batsman to score three double hundreds in One Day Internationals. 

Rohit Sharma's ODI stats since June 2017:

Games: 27; Runs: 1463; Average: 61

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Virat Kohli
5 Best ODI Players in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
5 ODI teams with best batting lineups ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Best current ODI Player from each full-time ICC Member team 
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
3 batsmen who started their ODI career in the middle...
RELATED STORY
5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us