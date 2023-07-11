5 best spells by an Indian bowler in Tests in West Indies

India will play West Indies in a two-match Test series starting on July 12 to kick off their World Test Championship campaign. They have won all series in the West Indies since 2006, the most recent one being the 2-0 whitewash in 2019.

However, this series will be pretty challenging. The batting unit is clearly not at its best, while the pace attack is fairly inexperienced - it will be led by a 19-Test-old Mohammed Siraj. The experienced players will have to perform well to avoid an upset.

Here's a look at some of the greatest bowling spells by Indian bowlers on Caribbean soil.

#1 Kapil Dev - 6/84, Kingston 1989

During the fourth test of the 1989 Indian tour of West Indies, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. This was the era of the greatest West Indies Test team of all time. The visitors scored 289 in the first innings, thanks to a century from Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In response, Kapil Dev got rid of the opening duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes. He dismissed Sir Viv Richards and broke his double-century partnership with Richie Richardson. He also dismissed Gus Logie, Richardson and Malcolm Marshall soon after.

Chasing 58 in the fourth innings, West Indies won the match comfortably with seven wickets to spare. However, Kapil Dev's performance was one to remember.

#2 Harbhajan Singh - 5/13, Kingston 2006

Harbhajan Singh is among the elite club of Indian players to have played over 100 Test matches.

India won the toss in the fourth test and batted out the entire first day to score just 200 runs in the first innings, as captain Rahul Dravid top-scored with a solid 81 off 215 balls. Anil Kumble also chipped in with a useful 45.

In response, the hosts were dismissed for just 103 runs, collapsing from 42/1. Harbhajan Singh was crucial in getting rid of the middle order, extracting turn and bounce from the wicket. He dismissed Daren Ganga, Dwayne Bravo, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Denesh Ramdin and Pedro Collins - all within the space of eight overs.

#3 Anil Kumble - 6/78, Kingston 2006

Anil Kumble remains India's highest wicket-taking bowler of all time in Test cricket. In the fourth test of the 2006 tour, which was marked by Harbhajan Singh's brilliant contribution in the first innings, Kumble joined the party in the second innings.

India were defending a target of 269 runs and got off to a great start thanks to Sreesanth and Munaf Patel.

Kumble bowled a magnificent flighted delivery on middle and off - which did not turn that much - to get rid of the dangerous Shivnarine Chanderpaul. He then dismissed a set Dwayne Bravo (33) and Marlon Samuels. Kumble also sent Jerome Taylor, Pedro Collins, and Corey Collymore back to the pavilion.

Despite a terrific lower-order masterclass from Denesh Ramdin, the hosts fell short by 49 runs.

#4 R Ashwin - 7/83, North Sound 2016

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



Vinoo Mankad v Eng Lord's 1952 (184 & 5/196)

Polly Umrigar v WI Port of Spain 1961/62 (172* & 5/107)

Ashwin v WI Mumbai 2011/12 (103 & 5/156)

Ashwin v WI North Sound 2016 (113 & 7/83)

Ashwin v Eng Chennai 2020/21 (106 & 5/43)



#INDvENG Hundred and 5-wkt haul in a Test (IND)Vinoo Mankad v Eng Lord's 1952 (184 & 5/196)Polly Umrigar v WI Port of Spain 1961/62 (172* & 5/107)Ashwin v WI Mumbai 2011/12 (103 & 5/156)Ashwin v WI North Sound 2016 (113 & 7/83)Ashwin v Eng Chennai 2020/21 (106 & 5/43) Hundred and 5-wkt haul in a Test (IND)Vinoo Mankad v Eng Lord's 1952 (184 & 5/196)Polly Umrigar v WI Port of Spain 1961/62 (172* & 5/107)Ashwin v WI Mumbai 2011/12 (103 & 5/156)Ashwin v WI North Sound 2016 (113 & 7/83)Ashwin v Eng Chennai 2020/21 (106 & 5/43)#INDvENG

Ravichandran Ashwin is a part of the Indian squad that is currently in the West Indies. The off-spinner is one of the greatest bowlers in Indian cricket history. The 36-year-old has a magnificent record against West Indies both home and away - 60 wickets in 11 matches at an average of just 21.85.

India won the toss and elected to bat first on a batting-friendly wicket in the first Test of the 2016 series. Virat Kohli (200) and Ashwin (113) took the team to a massive first-innings total of 566/8. While he didn't pick up any wickets in the first innings when West Indies made 243, he ensured a victory after the follow-on was enforced on Day 3.

Ashwin's efforts ensured the hosts collapsed from 88/2 to 106/6. He dismissed the middle-order (Rajendra Chandrika, Jermaine Blackwood, Marlon Samuels & Roston Chase) within just 10 overs. He was also instrumental in cleaning up the tail, registering his first five-wicket haul outside Asia.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah - 5/7, North Sound 2019

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most valuable players in Test cricket since his debut in 2018. He has been a major reason for the Indian team's success in overseas conditions. He had a brilliant tour of the West Indies in 2019, picking up 13 wickets in two matches at an average of 9.23.

In the first test, India set West Indies a target of 419 in the fourth innings. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored in both innings (81 and 102). West Indies were never in the chase as Jasprit Bumrah bowled one of his finest spells of all time in the format.

Bumrah clean bowled John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, and induced an outside edge off Kraigg Brathwaite. India won the match by 318 runs, registering one of their biggest wins overseas in terms of runs.

Poll : 0 votes