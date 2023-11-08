5 best supporting cameos in a winning cause ft. Pat Cummins

The 2023 World Cup witnessed one of its best come-from-behind victories when Australia rebounded from the dead to script a memorable three-wicket win against Afghanistan.

Chasing a stiff 292 for victory, the Aussies were reduced to a dismal 91/7 in the 19th over. With all the talk surrounding an improbable Afghan upset that would have made the semi-final a four-team race for the final two spots, Glenn Maxwell produced arguably the best ODI knock in history.

The 35-year-old scored 201* off 128 deliveries with 21 boundaries and 10 maximums to propel Australia to a miraculous victory with 19 balls to spare.

While Maxwell walked away with all the richly deserved plaudits, he could not have exhibited his magical strokeplay without the undying support from skipper Pat Cummins.

Often, the unsung heroes that hold one end up and help form a match-winning partnership with the star batter get undermined in the aftermath. However, the importance of a lower-order batter who is mainly a bowler sticking with the main batter makes the difference between a historic win and a star left stranded.

With that in mind, let us look back at the five best supporting cameos in a winning cause across formats.

#1 Pat Cummins - 12* off 68 vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup

Pat Cummins was the ideal partner for Maxwell to overcome cramps in his double ton.

Pat Cummins has played many knocks in the lower order to bail Australia out of trouble in all formats. With the ability to bat in multiple gears, the Aussie skipper is better than the routine tailender, and it was on full display against Afghanistan in Mumbai.

Joining Maxwell with the side on the edge at 91/7, the 30-year-old displayed tremendous game awareness with a solid defense throughout his stay. In an unbeaten partnership of 202 from 170 deliveries, Cummins scored a mere 12 runs but batted 68 balls.

With Maxwell going great guns at the other end, the pace-bowling all-rounder astutely kept out the good deliveries and ensured no further wickets were falling at the other end.

Despite smashing the lone boundary, Cummins played perfect second fiddle as Australia stole victory from the jaws of defeat by three wickets to qualify for the semi-final.

#2 Ishant Sharma - 31* off 92 vs Australia, 2010 Test series

Ishant Sharma was the epitome of defiance against Australia in 2010.

One of India's many memorable Test wins against Australia came on the back of an improbable lower-order resistance from pacer Ishant Sharma. In the first of a two-Test series played at home, Team India found themselves in deep trouble during their final innings run chase of 216.

Despite a valiant 38 from Sachin Tendulkar, India found themselves at 119/6 when he was dismissed, which soon became 124/8. With the Mohali track deteriorating by the minute, it appeared as if a resolute VVS Laxman would be stranded in defeat.

However, coming in at No.10, Ishant became the unlikely foil for the Hyderabad batter and stitched together an 81-run partnership for the ninth wicket. The lanky pacer added a valuable 31 off 92 deliveries, fending off several vicious deliveries by a formidable Australian attack, to take India to the brink of a famous victory.

Although he was finally dismissed with 11 runs needed, Laxman completed the formalities with a magnificent 73* as India pulled off a one-wicket win to take a 1-0 series lead.

#3 Jack Leach - 1* off 17 vs Australia, 2019 Ashes

Leach may have played the most famous one-run innings in cricket history.

Who can ever forget Jack Leach's single run in the most crucial final-wicket partnership in Test cricket history?

Trailing 0-1 entering the third Test of the 2019 Ashes, England were behind the eight-ball for much of the game and looked to be on course to go down 0-2. Chasing 359 in the final innings for victory was seemingly improbable for the hosts, who had been blown out of a paltry 67 in their first essay.

However, fighting half-centuries by Joe Root and Joe Denly set up the platform for a Ben Stokes special. The talismanic all-rounder kept the scoreboard ticking despite the regular fall of wickets around him.

Yet, at 286/9 with victory still 73 runs adrift, it looked a bridge too far even for Stokes. With only the final rites for a famous Aussie win remaining, Stokes found an unlikely partner in No.11 Jack Leach.

The left-arm spinner blocked all the gunshots thrown at him manfully and played 17 valuable deliveries to support the rejuvenated Stokes. It was just what the doctor ordered as the champion all-rounder went bonkers to finish 135* and script one of England's most miraculous finishes.

The final wicket partnership accounted for 76 as the hosts emerged victorious by one wicket to level the Ashes at 1-1. Leach ended unbeaten on one from 17 balls, and yet is one of the most talked about innings in English cricket folklore.

#4 Harbhajan Singh - 15 off 13 vs England, 2002 Natwest Final

Harbhajan Singh played a crucial cameo in one of India's most cherished ODI victories.

The 2002 Natwest series victory was the renaissance of Indian cricket under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Following an excellent league stage performance in the tri-nation series, the Men in Blue took on hosts England in the grand finale at Lord's.

However, India's then-finals jinx seemed to strike them again as England posted a massive 325/5 in their 50 overs. Despite a sensational start to their reply on the back of a 43-ball 60 by Ganguly, India slipped to 146/5 at the fall of Sachin Tendulkar.

The two young guns of Indian cricket then, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, joined hands and scripted a remarkable turnaround with a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Yet, Yuvraj's wicket felt like the final nail in India's coffin as they had only the four bowlers left with almost 60 runs still to win.

However, Harbhajan Singh was not to be denied as he pulled off one of his lower-order cameos with a priceless 15 off 13 deliveries. The off-spinner stitched together a match-winning 47-run partnership with the well-set Kaif to take India within 12 runs of victory.

Despite Harbhajan being dismissed then, Kaif steered India home by two wickets in the final over with a sensational 87* off 75 balls.

#5 Carlos Brathwaite - 34* off 10 vs England, 2016 T20 World Cup final

Brathwaite's thrilling finish to the 2016 T20 World Cup finale.

The lines "remember the name" from Ian Bishop are still etched in the memories of every cricket fan around the globe seven years after the moment.

We rewind to the 2016 T20 World Cup final in India when a clinical England side faced off against the mercurial West Indies. On a tacky wicket in Kolkata, England posted a competitive 155/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, the 2012 T20 champions labored their way to 137/6 in 19 overs, with only Marlon Samuels coming to grips with the pitch, scoring 85 off 66 deliveries.

Requiring a near-impossible 19 off the final over, Carlos Brathwaite did the unthinkable by smashing Ben Stokes for four gigantic sixes off the first four deliveries to pull off the victory.

The pace-bowling all-rounder finished on 34* off 10, as the West Indian players celebrated their second T20 World Cup title wildly.