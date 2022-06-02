5 best T20I innings from Rohit Sharma 

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Rohit Sharma is one of the all-time great white-ball batters. Sharma has been a prolific match-winner for India, especially in T20Is.

Being the highest run-getter in T20 internationals, the 35-year-old has clobbered 3313 runs at an average of 32 and an impressive strike rate of touching 140. Moreover, no other batter has surpassed his feat of four T20I centuries.

Now India's skipper in all formats, Rohit has terrific leadership skills as well. Under his captaincy, India are yet to lose a T20I game.

As Rohit is currently enjoying a much-needed break and won't be part of the upcoming five-match T20I against South Africa, we look at his best five innings in T20I cricket.

#5. 97 off 61 vs Ireland in 2018

On this day in 2018, Rohit Sharma scored 97 against Ireland at Dublin, but that's only his 5th best score in T20Is. Highest 5th best score of a T20I career:-97 - ROHIT SHARMA88 - Chris Gayle82 - Virat Kohli 81 - Mahela Jayawardene80 - Martin Guptill79 - Paul Stirling

Before their all-format two-month tour to England in 2018, India faced Ireland in a two-game T20I series in Dublin. Led by skipper Virat Kohli, India fielded their strongest XI against the Irish team.

After being put in to bat first in the first T20I, two Indian openers in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave their side a blazing start. While Rohit took his time to settle in, Dhawan imposed himself right from the start.

Soon after, Rohit also joined the party and the two veterans completed their century stand in the 11th over. The two recorded India's second-highest opening partnership in T20Is when India lost their first wicket on 160. While Dhawan departed after a well-made 74 off 45, Rohit continued playing his impressive strokes at the other end.

With the help of eight fours and five maximums, the current India skipper scored 97 in 61 balls. He missed out on a much-deserved century when he got out in the last over. On the back of two striking innings by Rohit and Dhawan, India registered a massive 208-5 on the board.

It proved to be an arduous task for the Irish batters as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around them. The spin twins picked up seven wickets between them as India won the game by 76 runs.

#4. 106 off 66 vs South Africa in 2015

#12YearsOfHitmanInT20I Currently It's India Vs South Africa Series.....So106 by Rohit Sharma in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

South Africa's 2015 tour to India began with a three-match T20I series. Despite one T20I being washed out, the visitors won the series 2-0.

The first T20I between the two sides proved to be a high-scoring encounter in Dharamsala. After being put in to bat first, India lost Dhawan early. Rohit joined hands with Virat Kohli to take India to a big score.

The two right-handers stitched together a 138-run stand. While Kohli played just 27 deliveries and made 43, Rohit scored a majestic 106 off 66 balls, smashing 12 fours and 5 sixes. With his maiden T20I century, Rohit became the second Indian to achieve this feat after Suresh Raina.

This hundred from Rohit wasn’t enough as India lost the game in the last over. DP Duminy's brilliant knock of 68* off 34 got the Proteas over the line.

#3. 100 of 56 vs England in 2018

Rohit Sharma scored his second T20I ton against England.

Rohit Sharma produced one of the best T20 international knocks in the third T20 international between India and England in 2018. In the series decider, India won the toss and put England in to bat first.

On the back of Jason Roy's quick-fire 67 off 31, the hosts posted a great total of 198. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball for India and took four wickets in his four overs.

In order to seal the series, India needed a good start. They, however, lost Dhawan (5) and KL Rahul (19) inside the powerplay. Rohit, on the other hand, stood firm and didn't allow England to take control of the game.

Once the Mumbai born-lad found his mojo against the short deliveries, there was no stopping him. In 56 balls, Sharma managed to score an unbeaten 100-run knock and guided his side home with eight balls remaining. Rohit Sharma hit 11 fours and five sixes during his knock and played at a strike rate of 178.57.

#2. 111 of 61 vs West Indies in 2018

Rohit Sharma after scoring his fourth T20I ton [P.C: BCCI]

In his typical yet imposing fashion, Rohit Sharma hammered his second T20I ton of 2018 in a three-match T20I series against West Indies.

The toss was the only thing that went in the visitors' favour in Lucknow. After the Windies won the flip of the coin, they asked India to bat first. In the first three overs, the hosts were cautious, scoring only 11 runs.

However, from there on, Rohit led India's charge and clobbered eight boundaries and as many as seven maximums. The right-hander had little trouble clearing the long boundaries at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

The skipper completed a well-deserved century off just 58 deliveries by whacking Carlos Brathwaite for successive fours in the last over. With Rohit's 111, India posted 195-2 in the first innings.

West Indies were never in the hunt for 196. No Windies batter scored more than 23 runs, as the Carlos Braithwaite-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. India restricted the Caribbean unit to just 124-9 and won the game by 71 runs.

#1. 118 vs Sri Lanka in 2017

ICC @ICC 118 runs

43 balls

12 fours

10 sixes



118 runs
43 balls
12 fours
10 sixes

#OnThisDay in 2017, India star batsman Rohit Sharma scored the joint-fastest T20I hundred off just 35 balls, against Sri Lanka in Indore 🤩

Rohit Sharma has registered his highest individual score in both ODI and T20I against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, both of those scores came during the same tour when Sri Lanka visited India in 2017.

After three tests and as many ODIs, the two teams were set to battle in a 3-match T20I series. India won the first T20I comprehensively in Cuttack. In search of the series win, India batted first in the second T20I in Indore.

The Indian openers, Rohit and KL Rahul, stepped onto the field and wreaked havoc at the Holkar Stadium. The two were involved in a historic 165-run stand. While Rahul, who scored 89 off 49 was impressive, Rohit was batting at a different level altogether.

Sharma came out all guns blazing with the intention of sending almost every ball out of the park. Striking at 274.42, Rohit Sharma scored 118 runs in just 43 balls, a knock which was laced with 12 fours and ten sixes. The Hitman reached his century in just 35 balls - the joint-fastest by any batter in T20Is.

With two explosive innings from two explosive openers, India posted a gigantic total of 260-5 in their 20 overs. This was India's highest team score in their T20I history.

While the chase seemed impossible for the visitors, they did well to stay in the game in the first 13 overs of their chase. However, a batting collapse saw them lose nine wickets inside just 27 runs. In the end, India won the game by 88 runs while Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his swashbuckling innings.

