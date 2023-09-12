5 best Virat Kohli innings vs Pakistan across formats ft. Asia Cup 2023

One of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, Virat Kohli has achieved many exceptional feats over his 15-year-long career. He has been a prolific run-scorer for India across the three formats and his statistics are testimony to that.

Since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has represented the country in 503 games, scoring 25586 runs with 77 centuries to his name. His brilliant work ethic, dedication, and commitment are responsible for his immense success on the field.

Virat Kohli has been a huge problem for opposition teams with one of them being Pakistan. He has been a thorn in Pakistan's flesh, having delivered some superb innings against the rival country over the years.

In this article, we look at his five best innings against Pakistan in international cricket:

#1. 122* (Asia Cup 2023)

This is the latest occasion on which Virat Kohli has haunted Pakistan. In Monday's (September 10) Asia Cup clash against the arch-rivals, he smashed an unbeaten 122, one of his best knocks in ODI cricket.

Kohli scored the runs off just 94 deliveries, at a brilliant strike rate of 129.79 with nine boundaries and three sixes. He shared an unbeaten stand worth 233 runs with comeback man KL Rahul.

Over the years, Kohli has earned a reputation for being a fantastic runner between the wickets and he lived up to that on Monday. He ran extremely well, which put a lot of pressure on Babar Azam and Co. His knock helped India set Pakistan a massive target of 357 in the chase of which, they fell short of by a margin of 228 runs.

#2. 82* (T20 World Cup 2022)

One of Kohli's shots against Haris Rauf is considered as one of the best ever

During the 2022 T20 World Cup clash at the picturesque Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli played arguably his best knock, not only against Pakistan but overall. Pakistan had scored 159 runs in the first innings and in response, India got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 31-4.

India were in all sorts of trouble and that is when King Kohli took control of the proceedings. In what was a high-pressure encounter, He scored an unbeaten 82 at a strike-rate of 154.72.

Virat Kohli's knock kept India in the chase and in the penultimate over, he smashed two sixes off speedster Haris Rauf to shift the pressure. The first six was deemed by many experts as one of the best shots in the history of the game.

India went on to win the game by four wickets post which Kohli earned tons of appreciation from fans and pundits alike. Skipper Rohit Sharma declared the knock as Kohli's best in Indian colors.

#3. 183 (Asia Cup 2012)

His 183 against Pakistan in 2012 was one of the earliest signs of genius

Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup is one of the most iconic innings in Indian cricket history. He batted with incredible skill and determination against a formidable Pakistani bowling attack, and his innings helped India to a comfortable victory.

Virat Kohli came to the crease with India having lost a wicket with no runs on the board and he quickly got into his stride. He played a range of shots, from elegant drives to powerful pull shots, and he was particularly impressive against the Pakistani spinners. His sublime innings included 22 boundaries and two sixes, helping India make light work of a 330-run chase.

Kohli's innings of 183 against Pakistan was a defining moment in his career. It showed the world that he was a world-class batsman, and it helped to cement his status as one of India's best batsmen.

#4. 107 (2015 World Cup)

Kohli's 107 at the Adelaide Oval helped India register a memorable win against Pakistan

In the 2015 ODI World Cup, India and Pakistan faced off at the Adelaide Oval in the 4th game of the marquee event.

Batting first, the Men in Blue lost an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma which brought Virat Kohli to the crease. Virat Kohli shared sensational partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina to lift India to a score of 300.

He ended with a score of 107, playing some beautiful shots in front of a packed stadium. Kohli hit eight boundaries during his stay at the crease and was the glue that held India's innings together.

Pakistan could only respond with 224, conceding the game by a margin of 76 runs. Quite deservingly, the Indian vice-captain, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his terrific effort.

#5. 77 (2019 World Cup)

While Rohit Sharma stole the show, Kohli quietly played a gem of an innings himself

In the 2019 World Cup, India and Pakistan met at Old Trafford in Manchester in a one-sided game as India thrashed their rival by 89 runs. India racked up 336 runs on the board in the first innings thanks to the efforts of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

While Rohit Sharma stole the show with his knock of 140, skipper Kohli played a gem of an innings himself, scoring 77 off just 65 deliveries. He shared a 98-run stand with his deputy, Sharma, and then a 51-run alliance with Hardik Pandya. During his stay at the crease, he played some classy shots which left fans awe-struck.

Virat Kohli looked in fluent touch before he was finally dismissed by Mohammed Amir. He received a standing ovation whilst leaving the field and his knock went a long way in taking India across the line.