5 promising young cricket players in the world right now

You know cricketing generations are making a switch when suddenly all the newspapers talk about Prithvi Shaw more than the settled Indian star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

While three Indian youth cricketing stars were handed their debuts against England in the Test series on English soil, there surely has been some passing of the baton going on, not only in Indian cricket but all over the world, probably at least in the top few cricketing nations.

With Steven Smith and David Warner suspended by Cricket Australia, the Aussies have been trying their homegrown youth players as the latter seem to enjoy this opportunity caused by a disturbing absence of Australia's two most important players.

From 'Down Under', if we move a little west, there are the Proteas who have successfully handled the phase of their individual star generation stepping down and a new crop of South African cricketing stars stepping up.

It's time we will slowly start watching senior players getting replaced either due to poor form or due to fitness and form issues, and who better than young players to replace these guys.

Well, some of the young players might just have made their spots in the team fixed, thanks to their consistency. Let's have a look at our top 5 young cricket stars in the world right now.

#5 Matt Renshaw (Australia)

Our fifth spot is bagged by someone who has definitely advantaged due to David Warner's suspension, 22-year old Matt Renshaw.

An opening batsman and a right arm leg break bowler, Renshaw is someone who has chosen a conservative manner to rise through the Australian ranks, by focusing on Test cricket more than the trending T20 format.

He impressed in his Test Debut against Pakistan 2 years ago in 2016, when he was sent top of the Australian order to partner in-form David Warner. He scored 71 in his second Test against Pakistan and he became the youngest ever player in Australian history to get a high score of 184 in Test cricket, when he achieved the feat in the fourth Test against the same opposition.

Renshaw is not part of the Australian side who is currently playing their on-going Test match against Pakistan, but is a favourite to be picked up for the later Tests to follow, if the Aussies intend to shuffle the team a bit, as performances are not favouring them and Pakistan is piling up pressure.

