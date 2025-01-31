Former India all-rounder R Ashwin recently attended the AWS AI Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru. Ashwin spoke on several topics and gave his insights during the event.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test in Brisbane. The all-rounder ended his international career with 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is.

However, he will continue to play club cricket and is also set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season where he will represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

That said, let us take a look at five big statements made by R Ashwin during the recent conclave in Bengaluru.

5 big statements made by R Ashwin in recent conclave in Bengaluru

#5 Why Virat Kohli's advice to Akash Deep did not work

R Ashwin was in the dressing room during the third BGT 2024-25 Test in Gabba and was not a part of the playing XI. At the conclave, he opened up on why Virat Kohli's advice to Akash Deep did not work.

He recalled the advice the Virat gave the bowler and how it tampered with his rhythm thereafter.

"Akash Deep was bowling a fabulous spell at the Gabba. He was probably bowling his best, but Bumrah wasn't. He was going through a wonderful spell of 3-4 overs. I was watching the game from outside. I saw Virat run up to him and say, ‘seedha daalo yaar, seedha daalo!’ [bowl straight!]. Immediately, out came a fielder and he went to leg gully. Aakash Deep bowled on the body and a couple of balls on the leg side, he got flicked and pulled. His rhythm went awry," he said.

He added that it was important to understand a bowler and allow them to continue what's working and build on the same.

"In Virat’s head, he thought that was uncomfortable for him, so if you do that against Smith, you will get him out. If you don’t understand a bowler, this is what happens. But if you understand a bowler, you know he’s going through a good spell, allow him to build on that spell," he added.

#4 Who is the toughest batter he has bowled to?

R Ashwin has bowled against some of the best batters across the globe across various formats. At the conclave, he was asked about the toughest batter he had bowled to in his career.

The all-rounder named former England captain Joe Root. Ashwin praised Root for his footwork and mentioned that he found different ways to dismiss the batter.

"Joe Root is a fine batter, I really rate him against spin. I think he had a problem against left-arm spin, but I think I found ways to dismiss him much later in his career. Got really smooth footwork and lovely hands," he answered.

#3 Who is the best captain he has seen?

The current CSK player was also asked about the best captain in the world according to him. Interestingy, R Ashwin picked two names not just one. One name was that of his former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni.

"If it was about handling the side and getting the best from a player, it’s MS Dhoni," he opined.

He added that when it came to reading the game and being tactically astute, he picked Steve Smith.

"But, I think tactically most astute person reading the passage of the play is Steve Smith," he reckoned.

#2 Why human intuition is important over AI

As the name suggests (AI Conclave), there was also a talk about the importance of AI for cricketers in the current scenario.

R Ashwin stated that while data was important. human instinct ultimately helped win battles. He said:

"Cricket is played as much in the mind as it is on the field. If a player like MS Dhoni knows what you’re planning, he will adapt and outthink you. Data may inform you, but it is your instinct that wins battles.”

#1 When his wife thought he had a man crush on Steve Smith

His mofunniest statement in the entire conclave was probably the one involving his wife and Steve Smith. R Ashwin revealed that his wife thought that he had a man crush on Smith.

He recalled an incident where he was at home and kept on watching replays of Smith to try and understand his batting technique. He kept on zooming in and as his wife was watching from behind, she thought that he had a man crush on Smith.

"I got him out him in Australia. I don't know how many times I watched Steve Smith bat, I can't even remember. My wife was in the room, my kids were in the room. I don't think I saw them properly at all for a few days. Like I kept zooming in on something, my wife watched from behind and said 'what the hell are you watching? Why you going so close on Steve Smith? Do you have like a...'. I think she was concerned and rightly so. I wouldn't have faulted her if she thought I had a man crush on him," he said.

