5 biggest controversies in India-England history

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 929 // 03 Jul 2018, 20:00 IST

Amarnath(right) had a forgettable tour to England in 1936

Ever since they first played one another in 1932, the 86-year-old cricketing history between India and England has seen several ups and downs with players bringing their emotions to the fore.

Controversies, especially from the turn of this century, has been almost a constant whenever these two teams have taken to the field and on occasions, have bought the best out of players in both those sides.

Here is a look at five of the biggest controversies in India-England cricket history:

When Lala Amarnath was sent back home from England

The 1936 tour of England by India was perhaps the last time they went overseas still being ruled by Britishers. Right from the onset, it seemed like trouble was brewing in the camp with Vijananda Gajapathi Raju, also known as Vizzy, finding a way to lead the side on the tour over several other players and then involving himself in a field placement controversy with Amarnath in a side-game against Middlesex.

The all-rounder battled his way through a nagging backache, playing most of the matches with it and putting in vital contributions. Later on the tour, in a match against the Minor Counties, Amarnath was set to walk out to bat at Number 4 as and when a wicket fell, but eventually came out Number 7 and was clearly unamused by the decision when stumps were called that evening, hurling abuses on the way back to the hut.

The treasurer of the side- SM Hadi- raised the matter with the management and once the game ended, Amarnath was asked to leave the touring party, without playing a single Test match on that tour.

The incident caused a stir back home and for safety reasons, he had to be retained at the Taj Mahal in Bombay. Once the tour of England was done and dusted, Vizzy was removed from his position as the captain of the side.