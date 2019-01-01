5 biggest cricketing controversies of 2018

Suraj Sree Ganesh

David Warner and Steve Smith

2018 has been that kind of year which has seen rapid transitions from highs to lows. There have been a lot of moments to cherish for and some of them are worth mentioning like India's performance in Overseas tours, England's dominance in limited-overs format, Chennai Super Kings' return to IPL, decline in the form of Sri Lanka and Australia and South Africa's mixed performance.

We have come across lightning centuries, nail-biting chases, mammoth totals, rapid centuries, quickfire cameos, stylish boundaries, electric fielding, perfect leadership skills in 2018.

It is a well-known fact that cricket is called a gentleman's game, however, every coin has two sides to it and 2018's cricket has had its dark side. There have been several instances where cricketers' have crossed their line and have been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct. The number of controversies occurred in 2018 have been the greatest than any other year.

Here, we take a look at the 5 biggest cricketing controversies of 2018.

#5 Mohammed Shami Controversy

Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami, the 28-year-old Indian speedster, had a troubled life in 2018. His downfall was not only related to cricket but to his personal life. After being accused of extramarital affairs, Shami hasn't been able to fully recover from the blushes.

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused him of infidelity, attempt to murder and marital rape. He was also accused of age fraud. As a result, his BCCI contract also came under scrutiny and was later granted to him after several verifications.

However, Shami has put his personal life behind him and has rather focused on his cricket career. He has been a vital cog for India for the past six months in the longest format of the game. Nevertheless, his reputation and credibility took a dip after this shocking incident.

