5 Bizarre Cricket rules you didn't know about

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 04 Sep 2018, 09:58 IST

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

One of the most loved team sport in the world, Cricket has been a stress buster ever since it's emergence in the middle of the sixteenth century in the south-eastern parts of England. However, it is known that the first set of international matches were played somewhat around the 19th century.

With the expansion of the British empire, the 'gentlemen's game' started spreading it's reach over the globe.

Basically, there are three major formats of cricket, namely - Test matches, ODI (One Day Internationals) and the most exciting of them all, the T-20 format, which has been in practice over the past decade.

Most of us are aware of the basic rules and regulations of the game which makes it much more exciting to watch. However, there are some bizarre laws of cricket you might not know about.

Let's take a look at some of the rules you might have not known earlier:

#5 Aerial Obstruction = Dead ball

The emergence of technology has been a pro for the entire world as it allows various ways to develop and produces better results generating lesser expenditure.

In the case of cricket, or any other sport, the bystanders had to be present around the field before the introduction of live TV telecasts. Improvising the technology of live telecasts, came the spider cams and drone cameras which would allow better view of the action taking place in the ground.

However, there's a rule that if the ball strikes the spider cam or any other aerial body, whether it's an obvious strike for a long six or it might fall in the hands of a fielder, regardless of any of the given scenario, the ball will be termed as a dead ball. And the fielding side would have to deliver the ball again.

Such incidents do not take place frequently. However, if it might happen, then sometimes it favours the batting side and sometimes the fielding side.

One such unusual incident happened in a charity game between Australia and World XI when the ball hit the roof of the stadium. Crazy stuff, isn't it?

