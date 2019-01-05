5 Bold cricket predictions for 2019

Bimarsh Adhikari

Is Virat Kohli due for an ODI double hundred?

The gentlemen's sport of cricket witnessed some priceless moments and brilliant performances in the year 2018. However, it's now time to say goodbye to a year that proved to be one of the best in recent memory for the bowlers.

While we keep talking about how the batsmen have been all over the bowlers in all formats of the game, the bowlers were exceptional in 2018. They gave it back to the batsmen, especially in the purest format of the game, the Test format.

Now, the World Cup year that is 2019 is sure to bring surprises for us. Who knows, all the opportunities missed by players, from scoring 500 runs in an ODI match to hitting six sixes in an over, could be grabbed once again by various teams and players.

Here are five bold predictions for the year 2019:

#5 Double-century in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle

'A double-century in T20 cricket? Are you kiddin' me?' - This would be the reaction of most of us five years ago if asked about the chances of a double ton being scored in the T20 format of the game.

However, in the span of just a few years, a lot of things have changed. The destructive power-hitters of the world have given us hope that a double-century in T20 cricket is not impossible.

If Rohit Sharma gets a great start and reaches his century before the 10th or 12th over, a double century shouldn't be too difficult, should it? The same applies to players like Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch and Colin Munro, who like to score big after getting good starts.

#4 MS Dhoni to retire

MS Dhoni

I believe the year 2019 will be a heart-breaking year for all the MS Dhoni fans across the globe. Many, including me, have predicted that Dhoni might step down from a glorious cricketing career after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The fact that he is no more the vintage Dhoni we used to see some years back strengthens the case of his retirement. While AB de Villiers' sudden retirement became the saddest moment of 2018, Dhoni could bring back the same moments for his die-heard fans in 2019.

Most of us don't want that to happen, but with Dhoni's fading prowess, it would be good for him to hang up his boots from professional cricket and preserve the immense prestige he has gained since his debut.

