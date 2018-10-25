×
5 bowlers who have got Virat Kohli out most number of times in ODIs

Ankit Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    25 Oct 2018, 01:33 IST

Virat Kohli is among the best players to have ever played the game. It is evident from his statistics. Recently, he became the fastest man to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. He has already scored 37 centuries and is second only to the great Sachin Tendulkar.


ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Australia

His numbers are astonishing in all the three formats. But in ODIs, he has recently gone to an altogether different level. In 213 games, Virat has scored 10,076 runs at an average of 59.62 and a strike rate of 92.86.

But what the stats doesn't tell you is the way Kohli has scored those runs. If you watch him closely, he hardly plays any lose shots. Most of his runs come from proper cricketing shots,which are a joy to witness. You'll hardly see him take unnecessary risks, especially early on in his innings. In short, the man puts a huge prize on his wicket. And we hardly see a particular bowler get the better of the Indian skipper on a regular basis.

But let us have a look at the bowlers, who have managed to dismiss Virat Kohli the most number of times in ODIs.

#5 Suraj Randiv (4 times in 13 innings)


Australia v Sri Lanka - Commonwealth Bank Series

The tall Sri Lankan bowler is an old school classical off spinner who relies mostly on his flight and dip. He has had his moments, but has failed to cement a regular place in the side. He has played only 31 ODIs, in which he managed to get only 35 wickets. He last played in 2016 versus England.

Despite all his struggles, he fared pretty well against Virat Kohli. He got him out on 4 separate occasions in the 13 innings Kohli faced him. If we talk about the modes of dismissal, Randiv got Kohli out caught 3 times, and trapped him in front of the stumps once.

Ankit Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
