5 captains with most Tests without playing the same XI in consecutive matches

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 368 // 02 Aug 2018, 11:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

Joe Root and Virat Kohli walked out to toss as every Indian fan diligently waited for the playing XI. England has won the toss, gestured the referee and now all the eyes were on Virat Kohli. "Pujara has been left out, KL will play at No.3", said Virat at the toss and it was enough to jolt everyone as the cricket pundits acclaimed that Virat Kohli once again has missed playing the same XI in two consecutive Tests.

Interestingly, Kohli has not been the only captain to be a part of this run. In addition to Virat, there have been many other great captains who have played most Tests as captain without the playing same XI in consecutive matches

Thus, in this article, we will look at five players with most Tests as captain without playing the same XI in consecutive matches.

#1 Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 43 Tests without same XI

Graeme Smith, unquestionably the most successful Test captain in the history of Test cricket, has also been a part of this run. Smith who captained South Africa from 2003-2007, has the record of most Tests as captain without playing the same XI in consecutive Test matches. Graeme Smith played the same XI in consecutive Test matches for the first time after captaining South Africa in 43 Test matches.

#2 Virat Kohli (India) - 36* Tests without same XI

Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain, having made some bizarre decisions has been the who steered the attention of the world to this very list. Kohli, having captained India in 36 Tests, is yet to play the same XI in consecutive Test matches. The 36 Tests also include the ongoing Test against England.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 34* Tests without same XI

Mushfiqur Rahim, the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper, is also a part of this unique list. Having captained Bangladesh (in Tests) from 2011-2017, Rahim has won the most number of Tests for Bangladesh as a captain. Rahim captained Bangladesh in 34 Tests and never proceeded with the same XI in consecutive Test matches.

#4 Ray Illingworth (England) - 31 Tests without same XI

Ray Illingworth, England's captain from 1969-1973, was one of the successful captains who enjoyed a good record in Tests. With a mere losing percentage of 16.12, Illingworth captained England in 31 Tests and interestingly never played the same XI in consecutive Test matches in his entire career of Test captaincy.

#5 Sourav Ganguly (India) - 28 Tests without same XI

One very strange mention in this list is Sourav Ganguly, the man who was believed to have marked out his players and was reckoned to have backed the players to the moon. Sourav Ganguly, one of the most successful captains, captained India in 28 Tests without the same XI in consecutive Test matches. In his captaincy career, Ganguly captained India in 49 Tests.

Note: An asterisk means that the player hasn't retired from Test cricket and there might be similar instances in near future.