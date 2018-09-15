Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in Australia 

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    15 Sep 2018, 12:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Virat Kohli's team can win in Australia but with few riders

India's story in England and South Africa was a story of what could have been. India could have won their first test series in South Africa, against a side whose powers are on the wane, moreover, with a world class bowling line up at their disposal, which earlier Indian sides could only dream of. In the end, it was the same old story, counting the positives and ignoring the fact that it was a lost opportunity.

England is going through the worst phase as far as their test batting quality is concerned. With both openers struggling and a non-existent #3. England has only one certainty- Joe Root, in the batting department. Still, India lost the series and let go of a golden opportunity.

Now eyes are turning towards Australia. It might sound rhetoric but Australia is again an opportunity of a lifetime. Two of Australia's top players are out due to ban, their top order is quite uncertain. Their batting in totality, is very fragile. Australia has a captain whose very place in the side is under the clouds.

India has never won a series in Australia, but they can set the record straight this time around. Provided, they have learnt their lessons from England and South Africa. If we are going to look at just the positives then negatives will always remain negatives, as they were never paid heed to. It's time that Indian team gets down to business and iron out the following flaws.

#1 Get the opening combination right

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Shaw should open for India in Australia

India's opening woes costed them dearly during English series. Their openers were clueless against the moving ball. Shikhar Dhawan is a clear-cut case of an ouster from the team. India should try out a new combination before the start of Australian series.

They have ample opportunity to try out new openers before the start of the first test against Australia. West Indies is coming to India and Prithvi Shaw should get a debut test against them.

KL Rahul has a game which suits the bounce on Australian pitches, so he should be persisted with. Indian team has requested for a few practice games before the first test in Australia. This new opening combination should play those games too.

By the time the first test on Australian tour arrives, the new opening pair would have few games under their belt to get settled.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19 Schedule: Complete Time Table,...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest ODI playing XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
India tour of Australia 2018-19: Previous tours, Match...
RELATED STORY
3 Impact players who should play for India in the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to be axed for the Australia series
RELATED STORY
Wriddhiman Saha likely to miss Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli & Co need to learn the art of drawing...
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Test scores of VVS Laxman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us